’90 Day Fiancé’: Jay Smith Bursts Into Tears While Being Questioned By Police

It’s been an interesting journey for 90 Day Fiancé couple Ashley Martson and Jay Smith. The couple met at a party while Martson was on vacation in Jamaica and the young tattoo artist later reached out to the mother-of-two on social media. After a brief courtship, the pair decided to get married and Martson filed for the K-1 visa to bring her new fiancé to America.

The couple struggled to make their union work and after several incidents of cheating and entertaining other women, Martson filed for a divorce from Smith. The couple’s journey was initially documented on the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé, and they are now appearing on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

During the last episode of the show, Martson learned that Smith had betrayed her trust yet again by having sex with one of his tattoo client in the bathroom of a local barbershop. At the end of the episode, Marston called the cops on Smith and requested they remove him from her property. After the episode aired, fans of the show asked Smith about his feelings when he saw the cops and the reality show star revealed that he was emotional and broke down into tears, according to a clip taken from his Instagram account.

Fans would later see the exchange between Smith and the officers on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During the episode, the officers approached Smith as he stood outside and took him into the house. The officers instructed the Jamaican man to sit on the couch and began to question him about his status in the United States and his intentions toward his estranged wife.

Smith did his best to answer the officer’s questions but it was clear the situation was becoming too much for him to handle and the 22-year-old starting crying. Later, he expressed his disappointment that Martson would call the police on him unprovoked.

“I can’t make sense of all of this,” he said. “I don’t want to be with someone who’s going to call the cops on me.”

“I’m mad and I’m sad. I’m sad that I messed up and I’m mad that she called the police. I just can’t believe she did that,” he continued.

Smith went on to say that he refuses to suck up to Martson to stay in the United States, he said it would be easy to marry someone else and secure his status in the country. Meanwhile, Martson revealed that she is more determined than ever to have Smith sent back to Jamaica, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.