Brooks Nader Exposes Her Bare Chest In Too-Short Crop Top

Brooks Nader is likely starting to enjoy the effects of being one of the models featured in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Her fans ought to stay tuned on her social media to see what she is up to, as she’s usually good about keeping everyone updated. The model’s newest post is no exception, as she shared some amazing photos that were geo-aged in the Hamptons. There were three photos total that were included, and they all appear to be scans of Polaroids. While digital photography seems to be king, it’s not unusual for the fashion world to employ film still. Polaroids, in particular, are an important part of the modeling world, as they’re often used during casting.

The first photo of the set seems innocent enough, as Brooks posed in front of an industrial backdrop. She wore her hair down in a heavy left part and rocked a basic white crop top. It looked like she paired that with blue jeans. Nader looked straight at the camera and gave a sultry look.

On the other hand, the second photo went in a completely new direction, as Nader showed off her sexy side. The model was photographed from the side, as she looked straight ahead. She placed both hands on her head, which meant that the white crop shirt inched its way up. So much so, that her chest was left exposed in the shot. It was in a soft black-and-white, giving off a dramatic vibe.

The third photo in the set appeared to be from a different time and place, as she posed topless on top of a high-rise building. The city skyline was visible behind her, as Brooks faced her back to the camera. She pulled her hair back in a middle bun and looked into the distance.

While many of her fans likely first heard of her after checking out the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, the model spoke with Fox News about what it was like for her to get to that point in her career.

“I’ve always dreamt of it. It’s like a childhood dream of mine. I entered through Model Search, so I did the open call in Miami a year ago and now I’m here. So, the process and the journey for me is everything, because it was a long one.”

“Do it. Be yourself. Own it. I mean, [editor] MJ [Day] and all the editors are just as nervous to meet you guys,” she added, encouraging others to follow their dreams.