Watch South Africa Vs. Morocco Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Group D Finale, Start Time, Preview

South Africa says they are confident they can pull off a stunning upset of Africa Cup of Nations Group D table-topper Morocco and walk away with first place.

Morocco has two wins and sits atop what was considered the most difficult group in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Their final opponent in Group D play, South Africa, comes in feeling that they have steadily improved throughout their first two matches and that shocking upset of the group leaders will be in the cards, according to Sports Star.

In fact, a win would give Bafana Bafana at shot at topping the group themselves, and give them a potentially easier pathway through the knockout stage and at least a chance at their first AFCON title since 1996, when they won their lone championship, in a match that will live stream from Egypt.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the South Africa vs. Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Group D finale on Monday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Eastern European Time on Monday, July 1, at the 30,000-seat Al Salam Stadium, also known as Cairo Military Production Stadium, in Cairo, Egypt.

In Morocco, that start time will be 5 p.m. Western European Summer Time, while the game will start at 6 p.m. South Africa Standard Time in South Africa.

In the United Kingdom, the match starts at 5 p.m., British Summer Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at noon ET, or 9 a.m. PT. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 11 p.m. Western Indonesian Time on Monday night, 1 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday morning, July 2.

The game has an added layer of intrigue, after Morocco Coach Herve Renard — the only man to coach two different countries to the AFCON title — revealed that he has held discussions with South Africa’s football federation about that country’s coaching position as well, according to Goal. But Renard may have priced himself out of the job.

“This was in the past,” Renard said. “Of course, I am not cheap.”

British Coach Stuart Baxter now fills the South African coaching job, and says that his team is ready for the Moroccan challenge.

“We feel we’re settling more and more into a good rhythm and we believe we can win the game,” Baxter said on Sunday. “The players are quite confident and they know the preparations having been going quite well.”

Morocco Coach Herve Renard revealed that he has spoken with South Africa about the coaching job there. Julian Finney / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the South Africa vs. Morocco Africa Cup of Nations showdown, use the stream offered by BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a provider that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without credentials for the BeIn Sports network also have a way to watch the South Africa vs. Morocco match stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. They may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV.

Both services require credit card information and subscription fees for registration, but each also allows a seven-day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Bafana Bafana vs. Atlas Lions match live stream for free.

In Egypt, BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match, as will the BeIn service in Morocco. In South Africa, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based SuperSport network carries the game.

In the United Kingdom and Spain, the live stream will be carried by Euro Sport Player. The Euro Sport service also comes with a weeklong free trial.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON match is streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the AFCON match.

For a lengthy list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON South Africa vs. Morocco match, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.