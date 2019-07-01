Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Her Killer Body In Blue Bikini For Revealing Instagram Video

Elizabeth Hurley sure knows how to spend a Sunday afternoon.

The actress and model took to Instagram to share a revealing video of herself wearing a skimpy blue bikini as she playfully swam in a pool, adding the caption “Lazeee Sunday.” The video was an instant hit with Hurley’s followers, garnering tens of thousands of likes and all types of compliments for the 54-year-old’s ultra-fit figure.

“God you look amazing absolutely incredible killer body,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous. Absolutely stunning,” another added.

After making a name for herself as a leading actress in the 1990s and getting international attention for being in one of the most high-profile relationships with actor Hugh Grant, Hurley has found something of a second life as an Instagram star. She frequently shares revealing photos of herself rocking revealing bikinis and has even started her own swimwear company called Elizabeth Hurley Beach where she personally models many of her designs.

There’s apparently a lot of work that goes into looking that good. As a source close to Hurley told Hollywood Life for a story last year, the actress goes through some rigorous preparation for her photo shoots that starts with a strict diet and exercise regimen.

By the time her Instagram followers see the revealing photos Elizabeth shares online, there have already been several days of preparation, the source claimed.

“If Liz is preparing for a big photo shoot, for the three days leading up to it she’ll eat a diet of brown rice, vegetables, fish and steak, and drink nothing but green tea and water,” the source said.

Hurley herself has opened up about her approach toward fitness, saying she always finds time to work out — even if she can’t make it to the gym.

“I still think it’s important to be in shape,” she told E!.

“It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise. I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active.”

All the work seems to have paid off, as Elizabeth Hurley has more than 1.2 million followers on her personal Instagram account and 191,000 for the Elizabeth Hurley Beach account. The revealing pictures she shares also get plenty of traction, often being picked up by celebrity news outlets (with special attention from those in Hurley’s native England) and shared by her fans across social media.