Lil Nas X Seemingly Comes Out As Gay On Twitter

Lil Nas X, the creative mind behind the number one song in the country seemingly, came out as gay today on his Twitter page, on the last day of pride month. While he didn’t explicitly reference his sexuality, the rapper dropped several hints to indicate that it was what he was talking about.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to “c7osure,” he wrote.

He added a rainbow emoji to the tweet which has become a universal symbol of LGBTQ pride.

As The Blast notes, the song “Closure” appears on Lil Nas X’s Most recent EP 7 and the lyrics also seem to contain clues about his sexual identity and coming out.

“Brand new places I’ll choose and I’ll go, I know” he raps at one point in the song. “Embracing this news I behold unfolding. I know, I know, I know it don’t feel like it’s time. But I look back at this moment, I’ll see that I’m fine. I know, I know, I know it don’t feel like it’s time. I set boundaries for myself, it’s time to cross the line”

Even though he didn’t exactly say that he was gay in the tweet or in the song, lots of people got the message and showed him support in the replies. His message even got some acknowledgment from openly gay celebrities like YouTuber James Charles and media personality Kalen Allen, but his non-famous fans chimed in as well.

Others let him know that the revelation wasn’t necessary since they already figured out that he was gay a while ago.

As All Hip Hop reports, fans of his had been encouraging him to come out for a while.

Loading...

“Lil Nas X won’t admit he’s gay he could be doing so much for the LGBT community,” one person wrote on Twitter last month. As All Hip Hop notes people also believe that he used to run the Nicki Minaj stan account Nas Maraj but it doesn’t look like he’s admitted to that.

But speculation about his sexuality hasn’t hurt Old Town Road’s performance on the charts. The song, a remixed version of the original that features country music veteran Billy Ray Cyrus, is currently eligible for Diamond because it has already sold over $10 million units. As The Sight & Sound notes, it’s the first song to achieve this milestone while still at the no. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.