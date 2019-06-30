‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Sami & Her Sisters Take Center Stage

Days of Our Lives comings and goings for the week of July 1 reveal that the casting canvas will revolve around Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and her sisters.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will be forced to say goodbye to Sami Brady yet again as she’ll leave Salem to head back to California where she currently lives with three of her children, Johnny, Allie, and Sidney, as well as her husband, EJ DiMera, who was discovered alive during Sami’s last return home.

Sami came home to Salem in order to be with her oldest child, son Will Horton (Chandler Massey). Will had been suffering from a brain tumor that won’t stop growing. He was given on days to live and his condition seemed to get worse by the hour. His memories faded and he had a hard time forming sentences.

Sami’s mother, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) finally decided it was time for Sami and well as Will’s father, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) to be called home. The pair rushed back to Salem quickly and witnessed a miracle when Dr. Rolf’s journal was found just in time to save Will’s fragile life and keep him alive with his husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

Meanwhile, although Sami is leaving Salem, her sisters will be in the middle of some major drama. Sami’s older sister, Carrie Brady (Christie Clark), recently returned home in order to honor her late grandmother, Caroline Brady.

Caroline died while living in California with her daughter, Kimberly Brady (Patsy Pease), and the soap honored the character as a tribute to actress Peggy McCay, who played the Brady matriarch for decades before passing away last year.

Loading...

However, Days of Our Lives fans will see that Carrie won’t take off so soon. In fact, she’ll stick around Salem long enough to start up a romance with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). Of course, since Rafe is fresh off of his split with Carrie’s aunt, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), there may be some drama that ensues between the pair.

Sami’s younger sister, Bell Black Brady (Martha Madison), will also return to Salem in order to deal with her daughter, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). Claire has been going absolutely wild as of late, and even tried to kill her aunt, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), as well as her former boyfriend Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and his friend Haley Chen (Thia Megia), by starting fires in hopes of taking their lives. Belle will likely be stunned when she finds out what her daughter has done.

Fans can see more of the Days of Our Lives drama by tuning into the soap opera weekday afternoons on NBC.