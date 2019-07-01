Kourtney Kardashian’s See-Through Dress Gets Noticed: ‘She Looks Preggy’

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest evening look has been making major headlines. As the Daily Mail reports on June 30, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star attended Larsa Pippen’s 45th birthday party last night. Kourtney wound up front-page news for turning up in a somewhat see-through dress. The lingerie-like number was flashing the 40-year-old’s panties. It also came braless.

Stylish as Kourtney’s racy outfit was, it appears to have sparked pregnancy rumors. A photo of Kourtney in her pink-and-black dress was posted to Splash News’ Instagram. The snap saw one fan question whether the Poosh CEO is expecting.

“She looks preggy,” they wrote.

The comment wasn’t an isolated one. The Daily Mail‘s comments section likewise saw individuals wondering whether this mother of three might be expecting a fourth. One fan left their thoughts.

“She looks p r e g g e r s!!! Maybe she’s the one from khloe’s bday video announcing it? Sick of kartrashian brood”

The comment likely pertains to pregnancy rumors Kylie Jenner has been forced to shut down. Video footage of Khloe Kardashian’s recent 35th birthday went viral after an anonymous voice was heard announcing a pregnancy. Fans quickly assumed that the unidentified person was Kylie. As E! News reports, the 21-year-old is not expecting.

Kourtney was the first of her famous sisters to become a mother. Together with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Kourtney is a parent to 10-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign. While the couple is no longer together, they are in each other’s lives. Keeping Up With The Kardashians frequently shows the pair co-parenting their children.

Fans have been wondering whether Kourtney will have a fourth child. The subject has been discussed on the family’s E! show. While the star hasn’t solidified any baby plans, she has seemed hesitant with the idea of stopping at just three kids. Last year saw Kourtney make major headlines for appearing to consider wanting another baby.

The Daily Mail‘s comments saw other individuals wonder about Kourtney’s pregnancy status.

“Is she pregnant?” one Brit wrote.

“Looks pregnant” was another comment.

Kourtney didn’t seem out to hide much last night. While the outing certainly didn’t seem to be a baby announcement one, it did appear set to show off this sizzler’s body to the max. Kourtney’s breasts were visible through her dress. This body-positive mother doesn’t need to worry about criticism, though. Trolls over on her social media are surprisingly few and far between – the Kardashian-Jenners receive their fair share of trolling comments.

