Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Perky Backside In White Sweats

Kourtney Kardashian showed up to Kanye West’s Sunday Service this weekend looking like an angel in all-white.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed by the paparazzi as she headed into the service, which the entire Kardashian-Jenner family has been frequenting for months now.

Kourtney wore a plain white T-shirt that showed off her toned arms and tiny waist, as well as a pair of matching white sweatpants. The pants hugged Kardashian’s curves and flaunted her curvy booty in the process.

The mother-of-three also wore white sneakers to complete her casual look, adding a pair of oversize dark sunglasses to accessorize.

Kourtney had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders as she was seen with her children for the outing.

Kardashian’s oldest son, Mason Disick, can be seen in the photos as he dons a pair of black pants and a tie-dyed T-shirt with black sneakers. Meanwhile, Kourt carried her youngest child, son Reign, into the establishment in her arms as he hugged her tightly.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s daughter, Penelope, as well as her baby daddy Scott Disick, were not photographed with the rest of the family.

However, just because Scott Disick wasn’t photographed it doesn’t mean he wasn’t there. Scott and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, reportedly spend a lot of time with Kourtney Kardashian and the family.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney recently opened up about going on vacation with Scott, Sofia, and the kids during an episode of the family’s reality show.

“We honestly had the best time. It was fine. She’s, like, easy to be around. She’s not, like, causing [drama]. I had a great time. The trip was really fun and easy. I don’t think we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward,” Kourtney said, adding that she stayed in a three bedroom villa with her children, while Scott and Sofia stayed in a different building.

However, Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, had some reservations about the trio spending so much time together, revealing that she worried her daughter could get hurt down the road.

“To be honest, it’s a little confusing. What is happening? My fear is that she can’t make up her mind, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to her bite her in the a** and she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she’s in love with Scott. Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario,” Kris stated.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on Instagram.