’90 Day Fiancé’: Chantel Everett And Pedro Jimeno Start Business Together Despite Show Drama

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have taken their partnership to the next level by starting a business together, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

In Touch Weekly has reportedly obtained online records of the company’s registration and it seems the company is called “Pedro & Chantel LLC” and was registered on April 23, 2019. If that date is correct, it means the couple started their own LLC just weeks after TLC announced that the couple would be starring in their very own 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, The Family Chantel, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“It’s interesting that Chantel and Pedro would choose to go into business together because their storyline on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? makes it seem like they’re headed for splitsville,” In Touch Weekly pointed out.

As fans of the show will recall, the couple was introduced by a mutual friend after Chantel expressed interest in learning Spanish. After chatting online, Chantel and Pedro’s relationship quickly blossomed from tutor-student to much more and she flew to see him in the Dominican Republic. The pair immediately hit it off and decided they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. They applied for the K-1 visa to bring Pedro to the United States, but things didn’t go the way the couple envisioned.

After meeting Pedro, Chantel’s parents made it clear they were against the marriage. Chantel’s mother was convinced her new son-in-law had been looking for a “stupid American” to marry so he could obtain a green card.

The couple’s story is being told on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and based on the recent episodes, it seems the drama between Pedro, Chantel, and their in-laws is at an all-time high. During tonight’s episode, Pedro’s sister, Nicole, will attempt to derail her brother’s marriage, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“Chantel was saying that everything that happened to me in Atlanta I deserved, and she should really check herself,” Nicole smugly explained, after showing Chantel a video of Pedro dancing with another woman. “So, I showed Chantel how good of a time we had the other day at the bar.”

After seeing the video, a visibly upset Chantel storms out of the room and her friend, Obed, confronts Pedro about allowing his sister to interfere in his relationship. Pedro doesn’t confront his sister but admits he feels disrespected. He then heads out to find his crying wife.

The rest of the story will unfold tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC.