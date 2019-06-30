Farrah Abraham Showered In Money As She Lives Her ‘Best Milf Life’

Farrah Abraham reveals that she’s living her “best milf life” in her latest social media snaps.

On Sunday, Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram account to share a photo montage of herself living it up. In one photograph the former Teen Mom OG star is seen being showered with cash, although it looks fake.

Fireworks are seen going off in the background of the photo as Abraham as a giant teddy bear mascot, complete with a hat and sunglasses, sits beside her.

Farrah raises her arms into the air laughing as she has a great time at whatever event she’s at in the photo, which she reveals was taken in Dubai.

In a second photograph, Abraham is seen snuggling up to a man and the teddy bear mascot as she smiles for the camera. The reality star has her long, brown hair parted down the middle and rocks a full face of makeup for the outing.

Farrah’s glam look includes darkened eyebrows, dramatic eyes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a shimmering glow. She also adds a bright pink color to her lips as she flaunts her ample cleavage in a silver silk dress while the faux money continues to flow.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham has seemingly moved on from her reality TV days. However, she did recently speak out about the possibility of her rejoining Teen Mom OG now that Bristol Palin has quit the show.

“I guess someone has left Teen Mom OG, the show that I started, 16 and Pregnant way back when. I know you guys all want me to have my own show, but I’m really creating and waiting for the right time for that. And maybe it’s not yet,” Farrah told her fans on social media.

Abraham went on to vent about what she had to deal with while filming the MTV franchise, and also claimed that she was never fired from the show after fans watched producers tell her she must quit her involvement in the adult entertainment industry or leave the series.

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom. I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on. Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired,” Abraham added of the rumors.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following her on her social media accounts.