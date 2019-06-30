‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee’s ‘Sickening’ Bikini Sparks Worry: ‘Damaging To All Women’

Mackenzie McKee’s recent Instagram activity has been sparking concern. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, pictures of the Teen Mom star attending a fitness-centric bikini competition were called “sickening.” The 24-year-old’s ultra-ripped body seemed less of a concern –fans were more preoccupied with this mother of three’s caption referencing self-starvation and nearly fainting.

Slammed as Mackenzie was by fans thinking she was perpetuating eating disorders, she returned for an update. On June 29, Mackenzie posted another picture of herself in the same red-and-white-bikini that had been dubbed “sickening.”

The picture showed Mackenzie appearing to celebrate her recent achievement – as fans will know, Mackenzie had put immense efforts into prepping herself for the bikini competition. The blonde smiled for the camera, stuck her tongue out, and threw both arms in the air. While her two-piece was mostly covered up by a black robe, it was flashing fans hints of the outfit – Mackenzie’s bronzed chest was on display.

Comments have been pouring in. The most-liked one appeared to express concern for both body image and the example that Mackenzie is setting.

“Just because you’re not covered in muscles doesn’t mean you’re not in good health and fitness. you’re perpetuating a stereotype of perfection that’s damaging to all women, especially little girls looking up to you.”

The comment launched many replies. One came from Mackenzie herself – the reality star and fitness model replied with a query over whether she is allowed to be herself.

Elsewhere, fans appeared worried by Mackenzie’s references to body fat. Mackenzie’s earlier post (seen below) appeared to suggest her struggling with her own self-image following criticism.

One fan probed McKee on the issue.

“Held onto fat?? *me pulling out my extra strength magnifying glass* they crazy you look great!! Super strong and healthy”

Overall, comments did not seem to be criticizing Mackenzie for her appearance. The users echoing the slamming from Mackenzie’s earlier update appeared to be worried at what she is promoting – namely, an industry that is known for focusing on weight and pushing competitors to their limits. Mackenzie herself is already under strain on account of being Type 1 Diabetic. This busy mother needs to keep her blood sugars stable in order to function.

The user suggesting that Mackenzie’s behavior is “damaging to all women” launched many comments defending the star. That said, their comment remained the most popular.

Mackenzie is best known for having appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3. She has 756,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Mackenzie should follow her account.