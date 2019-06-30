‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee’s ‘Sickening’ Bikini Sparks Worry: ‘Damaging To All Women’

Mackenzie McKee’s recent Instagram activity has been sparking concern. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, pictures of the Teen Mom star attending a fitness-centric bikini competition were called “sickening.” The 24-year-old’s ultra-ripped body seemed less of a concern –fans were more preoccupied with this mother of three’s caption referencing self-starvation and nearly fainting.
Slammed as Mackenzie was by fans thinking she was perpetuating eating disorders, she returned for an update. On June 29, Mackenzie posted another picture of herself in the same red-and-white-bikini that had been dubbed “sickening.”
The picture showed Mackenzie appearing to celebrate her recent achievement – as fans will know, Mackenzie had put immense efforts into prepping herself for the bikini competition. The blonde smiled for the camera, stuck her tongue out, and threw both arms in the air. While her two-piece was mostly covered up by a black robe, it was flashing fans hints of the outfit – Mackenzie’s bronzed chest was on display.
Comments have been pouring in. The most-liked one appeared to express concern for both body image and the example that Mackenzie is setting.
“Just because you’re not covered in muscles doesn’t mean you’re not in good health and fitness. you’re perpetuating a stereotype of perfection that’s damaging to all women, especially little girls looking up to you.”
View this post on Instagram
Time to enjoy the rest of my weekend ❤️ I would like to make some things clear. A lot of people are asking “why do you even do this sport” first off, fitness and health is EVERYTHING to me. Having structure and goals are happiness to me and what I thrive off of. Those who think I am “unhealthy” and “starving myself” are wrong. Just because I crave donuts through prep like normal females and (say no to the donut) does not mean I’m starving myself. I eat a healthy nutritional-diet daily. And those who think this is dangerous for a diabetic. You wanna know what is actually dangerous to a diabetic? To eat junk food and not be physical active. When I am more strict and in prep, my sugars are the best they have ever been and I feel like I have control over this disease with half the amount of man made insulin ????????. Also, I love to challenge my body to new things all the time. You should know by now I am a dreamer. That’s why I have competed in 4 shows, a CrossFit comp, and 2 half marathons. The experience and challenge is so exciting to me. Today I met such amazing women and we all worked our tail ends off to step on that stage. All with different builds and the point of the last post was that my build was not what the judges were looking for. And the girls told me how they place so different at different shows because you never know what the judges are looking for. So anyways, today was a blast. I made new friends, and i am a healthy little fella living my life doing what makes me happy. ????
The comment launched many replies. One came from Mackenzie herself – the reality star and fitness model replied with a query over whether she is allowed to be herself.
Elsewhere, fans appeared worried by Mackenzie’s references to body fat. Mackenzie’s earlier post (seen below) appeared to suggest her struggling with her own self-image following criticism.
View this post on Instagram
Ok peeps show is over. I have worked until I have nearly passed out daily. 3 hours a day I have dedicated to muscle growth and my physique. My body did much better before I got my tubes tied and I walked into this day feeling like I worked 10x harder than I look. There were 12 of us and I did not place top 5 like I wanted. I nearly broke down in tears and stayed after to get the judges feed back because you never know what they were looking for. They told me I am awesome on stage and present myself well, I also carry a lot of muscle which I was so happy to hear. So when I asked why I didn’t place they said “o you also carry a lot of fat” ???? with how hard I’ve worked and how hungry I am from eating so strict that was hard to hear. Idk what i can do to keep my muscle and get this fat off of my butt but that’s what they say stood between me and the top placements. . I’m simply built like a tree trunk muscle head ????. I also talked to the first place winner and she said “I competed last week and didn’t place top 5 but looked just like this so you NEVER know how they judge” So that eased my mind. But I worked hard, had fun, and one day I’ll have a trophy in my hand.
One fan probed McKee on the issue.
“Held onto fat?? *me pulling out my extra strength magnifying glass* they crazy you look great!! Super strong and healthy”
Overall, comments did not seem to be criticizing Mackenzie for her appearance. The users echoing the slamming from Mackenzie’s earlier update appeared to be worried at what she is promoting – namely, an industry that is known for focusing on weight and pushing competitors to their limits. Mackenzie herself is already under strain on account of being Type 1 Diabetic. This busy mother needs to keep her blood sugars stable in order to function.
The user suggesting that Mackenzie’s behavior is “damaging to all women” launched many comments defending the star. That said, their comment remained the most popular.
Mackenzie is best known for having appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3. She has 756,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Mackenzie should follow her account.