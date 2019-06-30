Justin Bieber Gets Romantic With Wife Hailey, Tries Making Nice With Taylor Swift Regarding Scooter Braun Feud

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, took a hike away from Hollywood while finding romance at a posh resort in Utah.
Located on the Arizona border, Amangiri welcomes guests like the Biebers with a place to chill while enjoying all kinds of nature while vacationing deep in the desert. Their destination holiday meant basking in miles and miles of canyons, mesas, mountains, gorges and rapids while not giving up extra special creature comforts like multiple swimming pools, magnificent suites and extravagant spa experiences.
Justin and Bieber made good use of their time while on vacation at Amangiri, according to E! Online on Sunday.
“They took sunset walks and spent time at the pool. They climbed to the top of the mountain and admired the views… and had long talks in the desert. They ate amazing food and seemed to love everything about their stay. They walked around holding hands hugging each other and kissing. They were very romantic and sat by the outdoor fire pit chatting and cuddling up to each other every night.”
Finally at peace while away from the fray, the couple returned to Los Angeles, refreshed. But their reentry, which was said to have happened on June 30, left a little to be desired. Justin reportedly felt he had some apologizing to do so he headed straight to his Instagram page on Sunday to tell Taylor Swift how sorry he was with regard to the situation between her and his manager, Scooter Braun.
Apparently, Swift has not been at all happy these days because her her entire catalog of songs now belongs to Braun, as The Inquisitr reported via E! News on Friday. The “Red” singer spouted her extreme frustration at the situation via her Tumblr account.
“I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
While Swift claimed to have been manipulated and bullied by Braun, Bieber professed that both he and Scooter love the singer who was once the lead act for the Canadian go-getter when Justin was just starting out. The Biebs stated that he would like to personally get in touch with his fellow artist in order to try to make matters better.
Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have swiftly come back to reality, apparently by way of rather severe conditions. Hopefully, something can be worked out so that Taylor Swift is no longer at odds with Scooter Braun, a person for whom Bieber holds very dear.
