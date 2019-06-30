Justin Bieber Gets Romantic With Wife Hailey, Tries Making Nice With Taylor Swift Regarding Scooter Braun Feud

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, took a hike away from Hollywood while finding romance at a posh resort in Utah.

Located on the Arizona border, Amangiri welcomes guests like the Biebers with a place to chill while enjoying all kinds of nature while vacationing deep in the desert. Their destination holiday meant basking in miles and miles of canyons, mesas, mountains, gorges and rapids while not giving up extra special creature comforts like multiple swimming pools, magnificent suites and extravagant spa experiences.

Justin and Bieber made good use of their time while on vacation at Amangiri, according to E! Online on Sunday.

“They took sunset walks and spent time at the pool. They climbed to the top of the mountain and admired the views… and had long talks in the desert. They ate amazing food and seemed to love everything about their stay. They walked around holding hands hugging each other and kissing. They were very romantic and sat by the outdoor fire pit chatting and cuddling up to each other every night.”

Finally at peace while away from the fray, the couple returned to Los Angeles, refreshed. But their reentry, which was said to have happened on June 30, left a little to be desired. Justin reportedly felt he had some apologizing to do so he headed straight to his Instagram page on Sunday to tell Taylor Swift how sorry he was with regard to the situation between her and his manager, Scooter Braun.

Apparently, Swift has not been at all happy these days because her her entire catalog of songs now belongs to Braun, as The Inquisitr reported via E! News on Friday. The “Red” singer spouted her extreme frustration at the situation via her Tumblr account.

“I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

While Swift claimed to have been manipulated and bullied by Braun, Bieber professed that both he and Scooter love the singer who was once the lead act for the Canadian go-getter when Justin was just starting out. The Biebs stated that he would like to personally get in touch with his fellow artist in order to try to make matters better.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have swiftly come back to reality, apparently by way of rather severe conditions. Hopefully, something can be worked out so that Taylor Swift is no longer at odds with Scooter Braun, a person for whom Bieber holds very dear.