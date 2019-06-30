Wendy Williams ‘Scares’ Fans With Sexy New Instagram Photo

Wendy Williams took to social media this weekend to share a sexy new photo of herself rocking a skin-tight bodysuit.

According to The Daily Mail, Wendy Williams took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her bright and vibrant new look. The talk show host donned a rainbow colored bodysuit that put all of her curves on full display.

In the snapshot, Williams is seen laying on a rainbow canvas as she spreads her arms and legs out around her. Wendy had her long hair parted down the middle as it fans out around her in the photo.

Williams also sports a natural makeup look, including darkened eyebrows and nude lips as she dons her signature “W” pendant necklace, some gold bracelets on her wrist, and a pair of large, pink bedazzled sunglasses.

Wendy revealed in the caption of the photograph that she was at a New York City pride event in the photo, as she’s been hitting up many of the events in the month of June to show her support for the LGBTQ community as they celebrate with parades, concerts, and more events around the United States.

However, it seems that not all of Wendy’s social media followers loved the colorful photograph of the TV personality.

One fan even went as far as to say that the picture scared them.

“This was the first thing on my feed and it scared the sh**outa [sic] me,” the comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy Williams has been in the media a lot over the summer. The talk show host and her longtime husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., called it quits earlier this year after rumors that he had been cheating and even had a baby with his allegedly mistress.

Loading...

Earlier this month, Wendy finally confirmed the rumors to TMZ, saying, “Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years… where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I’m living my life,” Williams told the outlet.

In addition, Wendy is said to be dating again, but says that she’s not being stupid about who she’s seeing.

“I am a 54-year-old grown a** woman. I know what I’m doing,” Williams stated of her love life.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams by following her on her social media accounts, or tuning into her talk show, which airs weekday afternoons. Check local lists for time and network.