WWE News: Triple H Returns To The Ring And Teams With Random Superstars At Live Events

Triple H is making big news over in Japan with some interesting tag teams.

The biggest news coming out of WWE this week is that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff are back in serious positions of power. They are going to be the Executive Directors of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live while answering directly to Vince McMahon. Many have wondered how this would affect Triple H since he appeared to be the next in line of power, but he’s been too busy teaming with random superstars at live events.

After the big announcement was made by WWE, fans wondered if Trips was going to even say anything about it at all. The Inquisitr reported about a tweet he sent out that welcomed Heyman and Bischoff to the team and hoped for great success.

Not long after that reveal was made by WWE, the company went over to Japan for a tour and multiple events. The cards for these events had some very big matches on them and even included the Kabuki Warriors earning a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

On Friday night, WWE entered Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan for two days of live events for the fans. At that event, Triple H joined The Club as he teamed with AJ Styles and the Good Brothers to take on the team of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Samoa Joe, and Drew McIntyre.

As reported by F4W Online, this modified version of The Club was successful in their match after Triple H hit Corbin with a Pedigree for the win. During their ring entrance, Trips did the “Too Sweet” gesture with Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson which drew a big pop from the crowd.

Of course, Triple H is rather active on social media and he tweeted about his night and finished it off with an interesting note. Everyone knows that his in-ring career can’t possibly last too much longer, but he teased that this may be his final time performing in Tokyo.

An amazing night in #WWETokyo. A city I’ve performed in countless times with an incredible roster of @WWE Superstars. An honor to give Mr. Shinma his #WWEHOF Legacy Award and team with The Club.

…and if this was one of my last times to perform in Tokyo… it was #TooSweet. pic.twitter.com/jED0yD5BlB — Triple H (@TripleH) June 28, 2019

On Saturday, Triple H was in action again at Ryogoku Kokugikan for another event in Tokyo, and he partnered with another superstar this year. This partnership kind of came out of nowhere and was strange, but a lot of fun to watch.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., Triple h teamed up with SmackDown Live superstar Shinsuke Nakamura to take on the team of Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe. Once again, the match ended in a victory for Triple H’s team and the fans were sent home happy.

With Triple H not getting any younger and his backstage/office work in WWE picking up all the time, this could be the last time he ever wrestles in Japan. If it is, it was a very successful one and filled with some random tag team partners.