Beth Chapman Reportedly Tried To Prepare Her Kids For Her Death

Beth Chapman reportedly tried to prepare her family, namely her children, for her death before losing her battle with cancer earlier this month.

According to Pop Culture, Beth Chapman, known to many as Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s wife, allegedly wanted her kids to be prepared for her death amid her cancer struggles.

Beth’s son, Garry Dee Chapman, recently took to social media to reveal that his mother had tried to soften the blow on him by telling him to be strong as she battled cancer, saying that his mother knew that he would need that strength to bear her loss.

As many fans already know, Beth passed away at Queen’s hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 26. She was only 51-years-old and had been fighting cancer since 2017.

On Saturday, Dog The Bounty Hunter and the rest of Beth’s family held the first of two memorials for their beloved matriarch. The group gathered at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii to give Beth a traditional Hawaiian funeral.

Beth’s kids and other guests also did a “paddle out” into the ocean from a boat at the end of the ceremony. Meanwhile, Beth’s husband, Dog, is also said to be planning another memorial service in Colorado, which was his wife’s other home state.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman held a press conference outside of his home just hours of Beth Chapman’s death and touched on just how much the family needed to mourn the devastating loss.

“Right now we’re mourning the death. It’s not good,” he said of the state of the family following Beth’s passing.

“She knew that someday this day would come. It came very unexpected. Really fast,” Dog told the media, breaking down at times over his wife’s death.

Chapman also went on to reveal that something must be done to find a cure for cancer.

“We got to find a cure. Some get lucky, but most pass away,” Duane told the media of the fight against cancer, comparing it to the polio outbreak of years past.

Chapman also sweetly revealed that he believes he’ll see his late wife again on the other side.

“I hope that there’s a God, and if there is I’m going to see my honey again, and that’s all we can do, is hope,” Chapman said as he fought back emotion.

Fans can get more updates on Beth Chapman’s memorials by following her family on social media.