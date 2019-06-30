‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Shares Photo Of Groomsmen On Instagram After Kentucky Wedding

Who was featured in the ceremony?

Jax Taylor is a new husband and on Sunday, just one day after tying the knot in Kentucky with longtime love Brittany Cartwright, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a photo taken of him and his groomsmen on Instagram.

In Taylor’s new photo, he was seen posing alongside Randall Emmett, Peter Madrigal, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and several others, and all of the men, Taylor included, were sporting dark Givenchy sunglasses. As some fans may know, Schwartz and Sandoval, who have known Taylor for the past several years, were included in his ceremony as the Best Men.

Prior to Taylor’s photo of himself and his groomsmen, he shared an image taken by People magazine, which featured his and Cartwright’s entire wedding party. On Instagram, Taylor and Cartwright were seen in a number of exclusive photos taken by the magazine, who also interviewed the couple about their pre-wedding thoughts prior to their June 28 wedding.

“It feels amazing,” Cartwright told People magazine before their ceremony. “We’re stronger and happier than we’ve ever been. We’ve been through a lot, but we came out on the other side. I feel like we’ve just gotten stronger and stronger.”

“We know we love each other. We know we want to be together. We’re just really excited. Just really happy with where we are right now,” Taylor added.

Taylor and Cartwright began dating during Vanderpump Rules Season 4 and during the show’s seventh season premiere, they were seen getting engaged in Malibu, California at one of Taylor’s late father’s favorite restaurants.

Taylor and Cartwright welcomed 240 guests to The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky for their ceremony on Saturday.

According to People, Taylor walked down the aisle in a tuxedo designed by Jack Victor while Cartwright sported a stunning gown by Netta BenShabu, which transformed into three different styles throughout the event. As for Cartwright’s bridesmaids, including Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, and Matron of Honor Katie Maloney-Schwartz, they wore blue dresses from Wtoo by Watters.

Taylor’s groomsmen were also wearing looks by Jack Victor.

Prior to Saturday’s wedding ceremony, Cartwright’s bridesmaids received tons of wedding-themed gifts, including robes, slippers, and sleep masks from the Victoria’s Secret Bridal Collection, which some of the ladies showed off on their Instagram pages.

Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding is expected to be featured during the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which will air on Bravo TV later this year.