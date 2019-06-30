Michael Jackson’s Doctor Conrad Murray ‘Couldn’t Believe’ The Pop Star’s Reported ‘Last Confession’

Michael Jackson’s doctor Conrad Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 for administering the lethal dose of the anesthetic propofol that led to the singer’s death, per The Inquisitr. Now, The Sun reports that after Jackson’s death and the painful experience of breaking the news to his children, Paris, Prince, and Blanket, Murray was stunned by what Paris said to him next.

“And one thing that stands out in my mind was Paris said to me: ‘My daddy passed today but I wanted you to know that he always stated you were the best doctor that he ever had — and if my daddy passed and you were around and he could not be saved then it was meant to be.’ I couldn’t believe it. That these words came out of that beautiful blue-eyed girl’s mouth.”

Murray says he believes that Paris was a “vehicle” used by Jackson to reveal his “last confession.” He suggested that the words were “too mature for a child her age.”

The disgraced doctor also revealed that before the King of Pop’s death, Jackson reportedly told Murray that he had been raped by a several doctors and grew emotional during the confession.

In Killing Michael Jackson, the hour-long documentary that explores the mysterious circumstances surrounding Jackson’s death, detectives Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers, and Scott Smith claim that Murray is guilty of second-degree murder — not manslaughter.

Michael Jackson died 10 years ago today from a lethal dose of anesthetic propofol. He was 50 years old. His personal doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. pic.twitter.com/nmOhRHkBdl — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 25, 2019

Martinez claims that Murray cleaned up the scene of Jackson’s death after he discovered the star’s body.

“He put that away, called for help from security, and directed them to call 911,” he said, adding that during this time Murray gave Jackson one-handed CPR.

Steve Shafer, professor of anesthesiology at Stanford University, suggests that Murray was aware of the dangers of continuously infusing Jackson with propofol, and even said he tried to hide the identity of the drug with the saline bag. He claims that nobody properly trained in propofol administration would allow a patient to take the medication without a controlled infusion rate.

But Murray claims that Jackson was an addict and he was unaware of this fact. He claims that had he known that the pop star was an addict and was being deceptive, he would never have tried to treat him with propofol. The doctor also accused Jackson’s dermatologist Arnold Klein — who died in 2015 — for being responsible for the star’s death due to failing to tell Murray of Jackson’s drug addiction and frequent use of Demerol, a synthetic opioid medication.