‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eileen Davidson Reveals She’s Finally Arrived

The Young and the Restless star and Daytime Emmy Award winner Eileen Davidson woke up this morning with a surprising and perhaps unexpected new claim to fame.

This morning Davidson was part of clue number 75 in the Los Angeles Times crossword puzzle. The clue read actresses Brennan and Davidson, and of course, Y&R fans know the answer is Eileen. Davidson’s co-star Nikki Newman actress Melody Thomas Scott posted the fun clue to Instagram earlier today, with the caption, “#eileendavidson made the crossword of the LA Times today! Very impressive! Darling, you have ARRIVED!”

Then Davidson also posted her own version with a hashtag that announced, “I have arrived.”

Currently, Davidson is promoting her film with husband, Vincent Van Patten, Walk To Vegas, which released earlier this year. A couple of weeks ago, the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also celebrated her milestone 60th birthday.

Last year, Davidson left Y&R, and her character Ashley Abbott left a trail of destruction in her wake. After tricking her brother Jack (Peter Bergman) into thinking he wasn’t John Abbott’s son to get revenge for the blood Abbott clause Jack put into Jabot’s bylaws, she revealed her shocking deception. Then, she further hurt Jack and Jabot by taking all her patents for products she created as the head chemist, and she left to go to Paris and start a rival business called My Beauty.

More recently, Ashley sent Jack a gift basket with a listening device, and she managed to steal Jabot’s new Jabot Collective campaign and created a similar one. She showed up in Genoa City for the reading of Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) will, and it looks like she may be on screen more often.

The Inquisitr reported that Scott, who only recently opened an Instagram account, posted a picture of Nikki, Victor (Eric Braeden), and Ashley and mentioned she was glad to see Davidson back where she belongs. Davidson left the show during former head writer Mal Young’s tenure at the helm, and many others exited during his run. Now, Josh Griffith took over as head writer, and Anthony Morina joined him as executive producer, and many of those who departed are returning including Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) and Greg Rikaart (Kevin). Plus, Michelle Stafford took back over the role of Phyllis, and Griffith revived Adam Newman from the dead (again) with actor Mark Grossman. It makes sense that Ashley will return, especially since it looks like Jack and Phyllis are gearing up for a war between Jabot and Dark Horse.