Ariel Winter Flaunts Abs In Gaping Crop Top

Ariel Winter continues to show off her recent weight loss in a sexy little crop top. The Modern Family star was photographed during a shopping trip this weekend, and fans couldn’t help but notice her flawless figure.

According to The Daily Mail, Ariel Winter was photographed by paparazzi on Saturday as she took a shopping trip to Bed Bath & Beyond in Los Angeles.

The actress was seen rocking a pair of purple, high-waisted plaid pants and thick sandals as she carried her shopping bags through the parking lot. However, Ariel’s toned tummy was the star of the show as she donned a skimpy little crop top.

Winter’s white top put her flat tummy on full display, and also offered fans a peek underneath as the buttons on the top gaped open, showing just a hint of her bra under the shirt.

Ariel had her long, newly dyed, red hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head, and also donned a full face of makeup for the outing.

Winter sported darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and an orange eye shadow in the photos. She also added a shimmering highlighter, pink blush, and a dark berry color on her lips as she carried her phone, wallet, and keys in her hand.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel Winter recently revealed to fans on social media that she has lost some weight, and that her slim down was because of a change in her medication.

“For years I had been on antidepressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way,” Winter wrote on Instagram, adding that she continues to hit the gym and eat healthy despite her weight loss.

“I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on those medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult. I wasn’t ready to go through it again so I just accepted the feeling ‘eh’ instead of trying to find something to actually feel better,” Ariel added.

However, it seems that the actress isn’t all thrilled with her weight loss. Winter told fans that she would like to gain a few pounds back in the form of muscle and that she would also love to work on getting some curve in her backside.

