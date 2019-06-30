La La Anthony Continues To Celebrate Her Birthday With Friends Amid Husband Carmelo’s Infidelity Rumors

La La Anthony is continuing to turn heads as her alleged marital woes continue to unfold.

The Power actress shared a snapshot from her birthday festivities on Saturday, June 29. La La’s post shows the actress wearing a sequined, tight dress with an extravagant flower on her left shoulder. In the photo, La La is beaming as she poses next to her birthday cake. Her face has a sunkissed look, with a light lip gloss and eye makeup. The actress is also rocking a long ponytail in the photo. Based on her tag, La La was celebrating at Premier nightclub in Atlantic City.

At the time of writing, La La’s post received more than 100,000 likes from her 8.8 million followers. The snap also received more than 1,000 comments from La La’s fans. Many fans offered support to her in the midst of her husband’s current cheating scandal.

“Friendly reminder: you are worthy, you are beautiful, you deserve the best, you have done nothing wrong. We love you girl!” one follower exclaimed.

“Happy bday beautiful keep your head up, and please leave that man so many men would love u and treat u like the queen u are lala,” another follower chimed in.

According to OK! magazine, the 90210 actress was surrounded by several girlfriends as she continued to celebrate her 36th birthday. The Inquisitr previously shared that shortly after La La’s real birthday, Carmelo was captured spending time on a yacht with a mystery woman. Both the woman and Carmelo was seen sunbathing on the yacht, and La La reportedly wasn’t present. The former New York Knicks player took to his TMZ Sports to share a video stating that he had no physical involvement with the woman. He claimed that the two were on a business trip and her husband was also on the yacht.

While La La hasn’t publicly shared her thoughts on the matter, sources say that the former TRL host isn’t taking the situation well.

“Things between La La and Carmelo are strained. It has been difficult for La La to move past the infidelities, the child out of wedlock … Those actions rocked La La to her core,” a source dished to Us Weekly.

The couple, who has been married since 2010, separated for the first time in 2017 after Carmelo allegedly fathered a child with a woman named Mia Burkes. The couple reconciled in December 2018 and were seemingly on good terms. La La even shared how their son, Kiyan, 12, thinks of Carmelo as his “superhero” in a Father’s Day post.