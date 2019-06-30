Chris Pratt Shares Surprising Birthday Gift From Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt recently surprised fans by sharing a shocking photo of his bright red back, courtesy of a suntan he obtained on his honeymoon. However, in addition to enjoying his honeymoon (albeit with a bit too much sun), Pratt also celebrated his birthday recently. In honor of her new husband turning 40-years-old, Katherine Schwarzenegger decided to get him a surprising present that no one else would — a pair of pet pigs.

Pratt shared a photo of the two Kune-Kune pigs that Schwarzenegger gifted him on Instagram, and within a day the photo had 640,000 likes from his 26.2 million followers, as well as over 3,000 comments.

Actress Beverly Mitchell commented on the photo, charmed by the two furry additions to Pratt’s household.

“It looks like they are singing! So glad to see you happy!”

One of the pigs is a brownish-red color, and the other has black and white speckled coloring. Pratt revealed that they named the duo Tim and Faith, which is likely after Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, two country superstars who have been together for ages.

Pratt accompanied the photo with a caption about animals, the cycle of life, and shared how excited he was for the new additions to the household.

Though Pratt and Schwarzenegger just got back from their honeymoon, many have been speculating that Schwarzenegger may end up making another major change soon — her name. The starlet shared a shot of a necklace on her Instagram stories a few days ago that had the initials “KSP” rather than simply “KS,” as People reports. Many believe the necklace could be hinting at the fact that she may add Pratt’s name to her own, becoming Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

The duo had a whirlwind romance and seem head over heels in love. A source shared with People that the two newlyweds may also be interested in expanding their family with more than just pet pigs.

“She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris. He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.”

For now, Pratt will likely need to figure out how to care for his new gifts. According to the American Kune Kune Pig Society, the breed stay relatively small, and are ideal pigs for individuals who are homesteaders or have smaller farms.