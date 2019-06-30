Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Isn’t Happy About Lala Kent’s Fiancé Randall Emmett’s Latest Twitter Post

Did he ruin a surprise?

Lisa Vanderpump was reportedly unhappy after seeing that Lala Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, had allegedly tweeted about her trip to Kentucky before she arrived to town to attend the wedding of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

According to a June 30 report from Hollywood Life, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was “upset” and “truly disappointed” with the movie producer for sharing her whereabouts with his fans and followers on Twitter, which is why he allegedly removed the post quickly after sharing it.

“She really wanted Brittany or Jax to be the one to let the fans know as it was their wedding weekend,” an insider claimed.

In addition to the alleged tweet, Emmett also shared a photo of Vanderpump, her husband, Ken Todd, and their dog, Giggy the Pomeranian, on his private jet ahead of Taylor and Cartwright’s nuptials, which further confirmed Vanderpump’s previously up-in-the-air appearance.

The Hollywood Life source went on to reveal that the majority of the Vanderpump Rules cast arrived to Kentucky on Wednesday to begin filming scenes for the upcoming eighth season and will return home to Los Angeles on Monday. That said, the cast was completely in the dark in regard to Vanderpump’s surprise appearance until it actually happened.

“Everyone was very excited to see her and it truly did lift her spirits,” the source explained.

As fans have surely heard, Vanderpump’s mother, Jean Vanderpump, tragically died on Monday of last week at the age of 84, and she was expected to skip out on Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding because of it.

Throughout her time in Kentucky, Vanderpump was reportedly “smiling again.”

Loading...

According to Hollywood Life, Vanderpump has been understandably going through hard times since the sudden loss of her mother, and when she arrived in Kentucky, her co-stars were able to see her for the first time since learning of the devastating news. That said, a number of members of the cast had previously reached out to Vanderpump to offer her their condolences.

Just over a year before Vanderpump’s mother’s death, she was left brokenhearted after her only sibling, brother Mark Vanderpump, committed suicide. On both Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Mark’s death was addressed, which made filming on the series quite hard.

Vanderpump Rules will return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 8, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m.