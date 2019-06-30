Taylor Swift Says She’s ‘Sad And Grossed Out’ By The Fact That Scooter Braun Will Now Own Her Music

Taylor Swift isn’t happy about her music’s new home.

The “Red” singer’s music catalog will soon be completely owned by celebrity music manager Scooter Braun, E! News reports. Braun is the manager of famous acts like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato.

Braun’s media holding company, Ithaca Holdings LLC, announced in a statement on Sunday that the company and Big Machine Label Group reached a “finalized contract” which will mean that Ithaca will acquire Big Machine, which houses all six of Swift’s albums. The label is also home to Sheryl Crow, Reba McEntire, and other big-name artists.

Swift took to her Tumblr account to express her rage regarding the ordeal. The “Mine” singer stated that the decision was an act of bullying, which she claims Braun has put her through for years. The Grammy winner also claims that she is “sad and grossed out” by how the ordeal played out.

“For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work,” Swift wrote on her Tumblr page on Sunday. “Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, [Big Machine founder] Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future.

“I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums.”

Swift also informed her readers that she learned of the deal the same time as the rest of the world.

While neither Borchetta or Braun commented on Swift’s claims, the two posed together for a photo op on Braun’s page. In his post, Braun said that he was “grateful” to be working with Borchetta.

In her Tumblr post, Swift also claims that Braun’s bullying dates back to 2016. She said that Braun was heavily involved in the feud between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The “ME!” singer claims that Braun “orchestrated” the now-infamous phone call between her, Kardashian, and West, in which she gleefully approved the lyrics to West’s song “Famous.” She also accused Braun of assisting West with the video, which shows a wax figure of Swift completely nude.

Swift describes the video as “revenge porn.”