Sofia Vergara Flaunts Hourglass Curves In Floral Sundress & Mismatched Pumps

Sofia Vergara put on a chic and very youthful display in her latest Instagram post.

On Sunday afternoon, the fabulous 46-year-old actress and fashion icon treated her social media fans to an eye-catching video that racked up more than 111,000 likes within a couple of hours of having been posted. In the video in question, the bubbly Sofia showed off her modeling chops as the paraded around in a gorgeous ruffled sundress, one from her latest collection.

As her 16.6 million Instagram followers are well aware, Sofia runs an eponymous fashion line, marketing eye-catching, trendy designs at affordable prices. Each time she launches a new collection, the Sofia Jeans label enjoys thundering success, seeing its designs sold out almost immediately after they hit the shelves.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Modern Family actress recently released a new summer collection made up of elegant dresses, trendy tops, and curve-clinging jeans. As such, she is busily promoting her latest designs on social media with a slew of sexy photos and attention-grabbing videos.

Today’s Instagram post was no exception and saw Sofia model a stylish midi-dress – a spaghetti-strap, off-the-shoulder white number boasting a lively Navy-blue floral pattern. According to the caption of her post, the garment can be purchased at Walmart and is sold in a variety of prints and colors, of which Sofia chose to showcase the white-and-blue one.

Marketed as the “Cold-Shoulder Ruffle Midi Dress,” the fashionable piece did a splendid job at showcasing Sofia’s incredible figure. Proving to be her best advertising, the Hot Pursuit actress flaunted her hourglass curves in the delicate summer dress, to the delight of her legions of fans.

The Colombian-born beauty flashed quite a bit of skin in the low-cut, strappy number, putting both her sculpted shoulders and chiseled legs on display. In classic Sofia Vergara style, she even showed a bit of subtle cleavage in the sophisticated dress, which featured an enticing sweetheart neckline that beautifully flattered her generous décolletage area.

Filmed next to a fully-equipped clothes rack, with a floor-length mirror by her side, Sofia strutted her stuff in the engaging short clip, doing multiple pirouettes to showcase the dress in as much detail as possible. The stunning actress coquettishly played with the ruffles of her dress as she twirled in front of the mirror – and even got flirty with the camera, wrapping a rebel strand of hair around her finger in a seductive gesture.

Sofia accessorized her classy summer look with a pair of sumptuous white drop-down earrings. At one point, she slipped on a trendy denim jacket – another one of her own designs – in a bid to emphasize that the ruffled mini-dress made for a very versatile look. To better put the point across, she wore mismatched shoes – a brown, open-toe strappy sandal and a Navy-blue keyhole pump – simultaneously exhibiting two different ways to style the dress.

While Sofia certainly appeared to be having a great time modeling the dress, the ravishing actress didn’t film the promotional clip alone. Joining her was her son Manolo’s dog, Baguette – a familiar presence in Sofia’s Instagram newsfeed.

In a hilarious exchange in the comments section, Baguette – who has her own Instagram account – posted a humorous reply to Sofia’s video, writing, “when is my royalty cheque coming in?” Her comment garnered 12 likes as Sofia’s fans appreciated the joke and even replied to Baguette’s message.

“@baguettegonzalez can I be your manager?” inquired one of Sofia’s Instagram followers.