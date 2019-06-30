Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Bare Chest & Panties In See-Through Dress

Kourtney Kardashian let it all hang out on Saturday night as she hit the town with her famous sisters.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted heading to Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles over the weekend to celebrate the birthday of her close friend, Larsa Pippen.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned a scandalous, see-through dress for her evening out and left very little to the imagination in the process.

Kourtney was photographed wearing a skimpy little purple dress with black lace detailing. The mother-of-three’s gown was sheer and allowed everyone to see that that the reality star wasn’t wearing a bra underneath.

Kardashian’s bare chest can easily be seen under the outfit, as well as her black panties underneath. Kourt paired the super sexy ensemble with some strappy black heels and no jewelry.

Kourtney had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell over her shoulder and down her back. She sported a deep tan for the outing, and also donned a full face of makeup.

Kardashian’s glam look included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also included a shimmering highlighter and a nude lip.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian also celebrated her sister Khloe’s birthday this week at a party, which was held at Khloe’s house in Calabasas.

Loading...

Also in attendance at the party was Sofia Richie, who is currently dating Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick. However, there were no hard feelings as sources tell E! News that Kourtney and Sofia are completely fine with one another, and that Richie has been accepted as apart of the famous Kardashian family as an extension of Disick.

“Everything between the Kardashian family and Sofia is completely normal now. It took a long time for the relationship to be in this place but they have finally accepted her. Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn’t mind her being around anymore. Everything has blown over, and she has become friends with all of them now. It’s one big happy family,” a source told the outlet.

The insider went on to reveal that the family believes Sofia to be a great influence on Scott and that they’re glad he’s happy.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following the reality star on Instagram.