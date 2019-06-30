Iggy Azalea Reveals Surprising Detail About Her Social Media

Rapper Iggy Azalea recently left and returned to social media after she experienced a nude photo leak. She’s been back on her Instagram account for a few weeks seemingly ready to interact with her fans once more.

According to a report from the Daily Journal, Azalea revealed a surprising detail about her mother’s social media habits.

On Twitter, the 29-year-old “Change Your Life” singer asked, “Does anyone else’s family lurk their page? My mom totally does, but would never admit it. I bet you if I tweet that tigers blood is the best snow cone flavor next week she’ll ‘randomly’ happen to be eating one. B***h you’re a lurker! Hahaha.”

Fans quickly jumped in and commiserated with Azalea. One couldn’t even imagine her family finding her online Twitter presence. The follower wrote, “I would run away if my family finds my Twitter account lmao.”

Many others admitted that their moms do the same thing, and later little bits and pieces of their online conversations come up in offline talks with family.

Earlier today, the rapper announced some new tour dates in Los Angeles for July 19 and July 24 in New York City. Last week, she thrilled her fans by releasing a new song, “Just Wanna” ahead of her brand new album In My Defense, according to a Rap Up report. The latest album from Azalea already began pre-orders and should release on July 19 after a few release date changes.

Azalea’s new album releases next month and features 12 tracks. Her last album, Survive the Summer, ended up with a late summer release after a few delays. Then, because of the shortened track lists, some fans were disappointed.

She took to Twitter to ask fans if they felt they could learn the lyrics by the time she hit the stage on July 19, which is the expected album release date. Azalea is making plans for her show and considering either a highly energized performance or an incredible dance inspired night.

She tweeted, “Do we need more crazed insane energy in LA on the 19th or more dance situations? It really depends how fast you guys think you can learn album lyrics.”

So far, listeners seem to enjoy the singles from In My Defense, which are “Sally Walker,” “Started,” and “Just Wanna.” Another nine new offerings will appear on the upcoming release, which will feature four not yet announced guests. July should be a great month for fans of the “Fancy” songstress.