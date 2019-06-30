‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Flaunts Her Booty In Cheeky One-Piece In Sultry New Photo

Robin Holzken’s latest Instagram upload is gaining serious attention from her fans.

On Sunday, June 30, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a sultry new black and white snap to her feed that sent temperatures soaring. The 23-year-old was captured at the beach, standing tall on top of a large rock as the waves came crashing in. In front of her was the picturesque view of mountains, though there was no geotag included in the post to give any indication as to where she was. The camera was some distance away from Robin, who stood with her backside to the camera as she overlooked the gorgeous view in front of her.

Her 363,000 followers, however, may not have taken notice of the scene, instead being captivated by her flawless physique and endless curves that she flaunted in a skimpy one-piece bathing suit that left very little to the imagination. The backless number exposed the babe’s toned back, while its fabric clung tight to her body to highlight her trim waist. The cheeky cut of the garment covered only what was necessary, revealing an ample amount of the Dutch bombshell’s curvy booty and long, toned legs. Before posing for the photo, it seems that Robin was also able to enjoy a refreshing swim in the cool ocean. Her brunette tresses were damp from the water and slicked back to her head as she took in nature’s breathtaking beauty.

Fans of the bikini model were quick to show some love for the stunning new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the upload has already racked up more than 3,000 likes after just three hours of going live on the social media platform. Dozens took to the comments section as well to leave compliments for the babe and her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “so perfect.”

“You are such a stunner,” commented a third.

Fans hoping to get a glimpse at Robin’s face didn’t have to scroll far down her feed to see her endless beauty. In another post shared earlier this week, the model posed for the camera with a soft smile on her face, her brunette locks perfectly framing her gorgeous features. She sent temperatures soaring even more by rocking a daring pink wrap top that cradled her voluptuous assets before draping around her neck and tying low on her hips — a look that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.