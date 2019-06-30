Michelle Troconis, Who Was Arrested In Connection To The Jennifer Dulos Case, Is Trying To Leave The State

Michelle Troconis is the longtime girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, who went missing in May.

Michelle Troconis is the 44-year-old girlfriend of 51-year-old Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother-of-five, Jennifer Dulos. Jennifer went missing in late May and was last seen dropping her kids off at school. It has been revealed that Jennifer and Fotis had a rocky past and that she had previously accused him of threatening her on more than one occasion.

Dulos and Jennifer were in the midst of a nasty divorce and custody battle when she went missing, and he has been identified as one of the primary suspects in the case. As a result, Troconis has begun to separate herself from Dulos altogether and has even asked that he not contact her, according to The Stamford Advocate.

Neither Troconis or Dulos have admitted to having any part in Jennifer’s disappearance. Nevertheless, they’ve both previously been arrested in connection with the case and are currently out on bail. On the night that Jennifer disappeared, both Dulos and Troconis were captured on video surveillance driving through the night, stopping occasionally to drop various bags into nearby dumpsters. It was later determined that Jennifer’s bloodied clothes and soiled sponges were in the bags.

Jennifer filed for divorce in 2017 and moved to New Canaan. Soon after, Troconis went to live with Dulos in a separate estate from the rest of the family. Court documents filed by Jennifer prior to her disappearance claim that her estranged husband was already having an affair with Troconis while they were still married.

Even with everything that Dulos has been accused of, Troconis still reportedly has feelings for him and doesn’t believe he had anything to do with his estranged wife’s disappearance. Upon the release of this information, Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, said that his client is hopeful to make contact with Troconis.

“Mr. Dulos would like to make contact with Ms. Troconis to thank her for her kind words,” said Pattis in a recent statement.

Loading...

Even if Michelle Troconis does still have lingering feelings for Fotis Dulos, she has no desire to stick around and support him. Instead, she’s filed a motion to be allowed to leave the sate of Connecticut.

Her desire is to be permitted “to stay with a responsible party completely unconnected with this case who has known the defendant since she was 15 years of age when the defendant lived with her family for one year,” court documents state.

If Troconis is allowed to leave Connecticut, she will still likely be required to wear a GPS tracker.