Gizele Oliveira Flaunts Endless Curves In Sexy Yellow One-Piece

Gizele Oliveira is showing off her incredible figure on social media again, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Sunday, June 30, the 26-year-old shared a sizzling new set of photos to her Instagram account from her trip to Ibiza, Spain. To the delight of her 1.1 million followers on the platform, all six snaps captured the Brazilian bombshell showing some serous skin in a sexy, yellow bathing suit that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

The Victoria’s Secret model sent pulses racing in the bright, skintight number that popped against her bronzed skin. The first photo of the post saw her perched on top of a luxurious lounge chair by the beach, sitting on her knees and spreading her legs as she stared at the camera through her trendy polarized sunglasses.

As fans swiped through the post, they were able to get a couple of closer-up looks at the beauty in her swimwear. One photo caught the babe from her chest up as she basked in the golden sunshine, while another snap zoomed in even further to focus directly on her voluptuous assets. The ribbed bosom of the one-piece spilled an endless amount of cleavage over the top, while a thin halterneck strap tied it around her neck. Other photos zoomed out in the opposite direction, giving Gizele’s followers a full-length look at her endless curves that the bold, yellow garment perfectly hugged, while also highlighting her long, toned legs and enviably flat midsection.

Fans of the brown-eyed beauty went absolutely wild for her steamy new social media upload. At the time of this writing, the eye-popping new post has already accrued nearly 25,000 likes after just three hours of going live to Instagram. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to shower the babe in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow sooo beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “flawlessly hawtttt.”

“I mean literally #everythinggoals,” commented a third.

Just yesterday, Gizele shared another steamy shot from her trip to Spain that brought some serious heat to her Instagram account. In the photo, the model showed off her flawless physique in a completely see-through black dress that just barely grazed past her upper thigh. Underneath, the stunner wore a tight black bodysuit to cover up her assets, though the rest of her famous curves were left exposed in their entirety, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.