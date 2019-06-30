Selena Gomez Wows At Bachelorette Party In Rainbow Two-Piece Outfit

Selena Gomez doesn’t need a red carpet gown to turn heads. The “Fetish” singer has been snapped looking laid-back as they come – as The Daily Mail reports on June 30, the star managed to wow in the most casual outfit ever.

Photos obtained by the newspaper showed the 26-year-old in Punta de Mita, Mexico. Selena was attending her cousin Priscilla DeLeon’s bachelorette party. Despite her status as Maid of Honor, the superstar didn’t seem out to make a statement. Selena had been photographed grabbing some fruit from a local stand in a fully makeup-free look.

Selena’s super-fit body appeared on show. The star had opted for tiny black shorts that flaunted her toned and shapely legs. The loose-fitting lowers were paired with a white crop top that appeared to honor Pride month – the upper came complete with a bold rainbow logo. With her abs and legs on show, Selena was sending out her body at its best. Gomez appeared to have gone funky with her footwear. Opting out of sneakers, the singer accessorized her two-piece outfit with pink slides made of fluffy material.

With photos showing Selena smiling and laughing, it seemed that this sensation was happy. Troubled times have seen Selena open up about her mental health struggles, but this outing didn’t seem to be causing concern.

Fans tend to look out for Selena over on social media. While Selena’s status as the most-followed woman on Instagram has been overtaken by Sweetener singer Ariana Grande, Selena still packs a punch. She has 152 million Instagram followers.

Updates from Selena aren’t too regular, though. Following an extended social media break last year, Selena returned to Instagram with full force earlier this year. She has since spoken out regarding her thoughts on social media, per The Guardian.

“For my generation specifically, social media has been terrible. I understand that it’s amazing to use as a platform but it does scare me when you see how exposed these young girls and boys are. I think it’s dangerous for sure.”

The star added that her presence on social media comes with a purpose.

“I’m grateful I have a platform. I don’t do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. I see these young girls … I’ll meet them at meet-and-greets, and they’re just devastated by bullying and not having a voice.”

Selena does not appear to have sent out any Instagram updates from her current Mexico location. That said, wherever this celebrity goes, so too does the paparazzi.