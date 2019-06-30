The Suspect Accused Of Killing Mackenzie Lueck Reportedly Wrote A Book About Murder

The suspect accused of murdering Mackenzie Lueck, a Utah University college student, reportedly wrote a book about witnessing a gruesome killing.

Mackenzie Lueck was a college student at Utah University. She was dedicated to one day becoming a nurse and was beloved by her friends and family. Her life was tragically cut short and a Salt Lake City man by the name of Ayoola Ajayi is currently the primary suspect in her murder. As this case is still fairly new, we are only just learning more information about who Ajayi is. We don’t yet know a possible motive behind the killing or what connection he had with Lueck. However, more information is coming out about his alleged disturbing past, according to Insider Edition.

Initially, Ajayi told police he didn’t know Lueck and had no idea of what she even looked like. He was brought in for questioning but later released. However, he was still considered a person of interest because he lived nearby to the location where Lueck is believed to have gone missing. On the night of June 17 Lueck took a flight from her home state of California back to Utah. She arrived at the airport without incident and called for a Lyft driver to come pick her up and take her to a nearby park. It was there that she met with someone in a parked vehicle and was never seen or heard from again. Ajayi lived in close proximity to where she was dropped off.

Last week, he was caught trying to burn something in his backyard using gasoline. It was later determined that the charred items were some of Lueck’s belongings. Her DNA was also found on the property. He has since been charged with her murder, kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a body.

Perhaps most disturbing, there have been new reports saying that the suspect actually self published a book on the topic of murder. The book, which is called Forge Identity was published on Amazon just last year. The narrator in the story recalls witnessing the gruesome murder of a neighbor.

Police are still trying to determine whether or not Lueck’s online activity had anything to do with her disappearance. She was reportedly a sugar baby who helped other girls lock down their own sugar daddies.

“Try tinder and be blunt about it. Mine says ‘I want a SD/SB relationship with a real connection. If [they] don’t know what a SD/SB is, tell them bluntly sugar daddy and sugar baby. But if they don’t know, they aren’t really worth your time,” Lueck wrote online.