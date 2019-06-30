Lisa Vanderpump Seen In New Instagram Photo At Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding After Mom’s Death

Lisa Vanderpump attended the event with husband Ken Todd.

Lisa Vanderpump made it to Kentucky days ago and on Saturday, less than two weeks after tragically losing her mother, Jean Vanderpump, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star attended the wedding of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars and SUR Restaurant employees, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Although Vanderpump hasn’t shared any photos of her own of the event — which will be featured during the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules — she and husband Ken Todd were seen in a photo shared on Instagram by their fellow Bravo TV star, Southern Charm‘s Shep Rose.

As her supportive husband sat beside her with their adorable dog, Giggy the Pomeranian, Vanderpump stunned in a black dress with long white gloves and a black and white hat.

Vanderpump has been quite close to Taylor for the past several years, and while they have had their ups and downs when it comes to his employment at her restaurant, Vanderpump has been quite supportive of his relationship with Cartwright. In fact, she believes Cartwright is just perfect for the former bad boy and appreciates the way in which she’s stood by him throughout the many years of their relationship.

Vanderpump hired Cartwright as a waitress at SUR Restaurant shortly after she moved in with Taylor after relocating to Los Angeles from her hometown in Kentucky several years ago. As fans well know, Taylor has been a bartender at the venue for many years.

According to a report from Hollywood Life earlier this week, Vanderpump waited until the last minute to decide whether or not she would attend Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding. As a friend close to Vanderpump explained, she was supposed to head to London days ago but has not yet done so. Instead, she’s put the funeral arrangements for her mother on hold as rumors suggest the coroner’s report is taking longer than expected.

While Vanderpump’s mother reportedly died suddenly, it is not yet known what caused her death, and it is unclear when that information will become available.

Although Vanderpump ultimately decided to travel to Kentucky to attend Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding, she didn’t put any pressure on herself to make the decision at any specific point. Instead, she played things by ear as she attempted to cope with her mother’s passing.

“As soon as she can begin making funeral arrangements for her mom, she’ll be on her way to London,” the insider added.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.