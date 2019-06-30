Australian Model Gabby Epstein Spills Out Of Minuscule Black Bikini In Sizzling New Snap

Gabby Epstein is delighting her millions of Instagram followers with yet another bikini pic.

On Saturday, June 30, the Australian bombshell wowed her fans again with a new glimpse of her flawless, bikini-clad body. The camera caught Gabby outside, standing near a building with a slew of large palm trees in the distance behind her. Though there was no geotag included in her post, Gabby’s 2.2 million followers could infer that the photo was taken in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where the stunner has been for the last week on a work trip. During her stay on the Caribbean island, the blonde beauty has been sharing a number of steamy, skin-baring snaps to her Instagram feed, and this one certainly did not disappoint.

In the photo, Gabby sent pulses racing by wearing nothing but a minuscule black bikini that left very little to the imagination. Her unique, off-the-shoulder top hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which the stunner cupped with her hands and pushed upwards to show off even more cleavage than what was already on display. The piece, which is by the brand Superdown, also featured a dainty silver zipper right in the middle of her bust, drawing more attention to the area. As for her lower half, the Aussie babe sported an even skimpier pair of bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The barely-there number covered only what was necessary, exposing her curves and long, toned legs while its thin waistband sat high on her hips to draw attention to her flat midsection and rock-hard abs.

The Instagram sensation showed a bit of her silly personality by sticking her tongue out as she posed for the camera. She added a stack of delicate gold necklaces around her neck, as well as a single gold ring and a set of dainty earrings. Gabby completed her look by wearing her signature blonde tresses down in loose, beach waves that perfectly framed her face, which was done up with gorgeous makeup that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the bikini model went absolutely wild for the new NSFW snap added to her page. At the time of this writing, the post has already earned more than 75,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are amazing,” one fan wrote, while another said she had a “lovely figure.”

“Hotness level infinite,” commented a third.

It appears that Gabby’s time in Puerto Rico is over, as another recent photo shared to her Instagram account early on Sunday revealed that she’s back in L.A., though not for long. In the caption of the post — which also included two photos of the beauty flaunting her curvy booty in a pair of skintight grey biker shorts — she explained that she would be headed on another trip in 48 hours.