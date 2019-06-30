Mary J Blige Is Taking Her Talents To Lionsgate, Inks First-Look Deal

Mary J Blige is definitely having a year to remember.

Last week, Blige was recognized by her peers with BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award when the show aired on Sunday, June 23, per The Inquisitr. The legendary singer was honored by Rihanna at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Now, Blige will be lending her talents to the small screen. Billboard reported that the Grammy winner inked a first-look deal with Lionsgate to develop and produce television series. The content Blige creates will be under her newly launched Blue Butterfly Productions. With the deal, Blige will also be able to create content through multiple Lionsgate platforms.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Lionsgate,” said Blige. “They are incredible collaborators and have been natural partners from when we first started talking. I can’t wait to bring all of our projects to life.”

Lionsgate company chairman, Kevin Beggs, also discussed how excited he was to have the “Family Affair” artist come to the studio.

“Mary is a very talented artist, fearless visionary and an incredible human being. We’re delighted to be working with someone with such a powerful and impactful creative voice. Every art she touches blossoms, and we’re humbled she’s chosen us as her home. We look forward to all the exciting new content Mary and her Blue Butterfly banner will bring to our television slate and Lionsgate 360 orbit.”

While Blige hasn’t produced for television before, she has been getting some practice onscreen. The multi-hyphenated star is currently on Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, where she plays the role of Cha-Cha. Blige is also set to star in Scream on VH1 alongside Keke Palmer, Bella Thorne, and Tyga. As an actress, Blige has also starred in films like I Can Do Bad All By Myself, The Wiz Live!, and Rock of Ages.

In 2017, Blige’s acting skills even landed her an Oscar nomination for her work in Mudbound. Her role earned her a best supporting actress nod for her portrayal of Florence Jackson. She also became the first person to be nominated for an Oscar in the same year for her song “Mighty River.”

Blige is the newest addition to the studio’s roster. Lionsgate has also recently entered into production deals with other celebrities. Among the others are pacts with Power creator Courtney Kemp, Matt Kuntiz, Jonathan Levine, Love & Hip Hop creator Mona Scott-Young, Cassian Elwes, Common, the Erwin Brothers, Eugenio Derbez, and Living Single creator Yvette Lee Bowser.