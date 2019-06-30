Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Chelsea Deals With An Unexpected Medical Issue

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea deals with a medical crisis next week in Genoa City.

Sharon (Sharon Case) stunned Adam (Mark Grossman) when she told him that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) had gotten married again and Chelsea’s new husband adopted Connor. It seems that Adam hopes to pick up where his life left off roughly three years ago with Chelsea and Connor, but things have changed dramatically.

Chelsea returned to Genoa City last week and put a stop to a fight between Adam and Nick (Joshua Morrow) when tensions about Christian and Dark Horse boiled over into a physical confrontation. Chelsea disappoints Adam, though, when she tells him the real reason she came to town is to beg him to let her and Connor go. Of course, letting his family go does not sound like an Adam Newman type of thing to do.

According to The Inquisitr, Chelsea’s new husband, Calvin Boudreau (John Burke), shows up unexpectedly at Adam’s penthouse — the same one he kisses her at before Chelsea gives Adam her ultimatum. While his arrival certainly shakes things up for a bit, it looks like he will face a health issue, and it may not be from natural causes.

Soap Opera Digest‘s “First Look Photos” features Chelsea standing aside, looking incredibly worried as Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and another EMS worker tend to Calvin as he lays atop a gurney.

The caption reads, “Chelsea deals with a medical crisis on Y&R.”

There are scant few details about what led to Calvin ending up needing lifesaving attention, but since his hair is white, he may be a few years older than Chelsea, and perhaps he has a known health condition or an undiagnosed illness. However, considering he’s Adam’s supposed rival for Chelsea, things could be more sinister.

Adam is known for being ruthless much like his old man, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Although he didn’t grow up with The Mustache, Adam is obviously a chip off the old block. He’s a quick study on how to do whatever it takes to win and get what he wants. There’s an outside chance that Adam is the one who causes Calvin to end up on the gurney being tended by Elena and her coworker.

No matter how he ended up needing care, Calvin’s poor health will undoubtedly complicate things for Chelsea since she’s already torn among Adam, Nick, and Calvin. Look for the storyline to take an unexpected twist.