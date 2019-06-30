Mackenzie Lueck’s Sorority Sisters Recall Her As A ‘Ball Of Light’ Who Took Care Of Everyone

In the wake of her murder, Mackenzie Lueck's sorority sisters remember her as a 'blonde bubble of happiness.'

Mackenzie Lueck was a 23-year-old nursing student at the University of Utah. She was dedicated to her studies and had a bright future ahead of her. Her life was unfortunately cut short, and we are still learning the tragic details regarding how exactly her murder occurred. Even in the midst of their heartbreak and pain, Lueck’s friends and family are determined to remember her as the bubbly, happy person she was. Her sorority sisters from Alpha Chi Omega have shared some of their own loving memories of their friend who was taken too soon, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Lueck was originally from California. She recently took a trip back home to visit family. Little did her parents know then that it would be the last time they’d ever see her. On June 16, she headed back to Utah and sent her parents a text letting them know her plane had landed safely. She then called for a Lyft driver to pick her up and take her to a nearby park. At around 3:00 a.m. she meant with someone in a parked vehicle while her Lyft driver moved on to collect more passengers. Lueck was never seen or heard from since.

Her friends began to get worried when they noticed that she hadn’t been on social media at all, which is not something she’d normally do. She also failed to show up for her midterm exams, something she’d never forget about. Eventually she was filed as a missing person, and Salt Lake City police did everything they could to bring her home safe. Unfortunately, the case ended tragically.

A 31-year-old Salt Lake City man named Ayoola Ajayi has been named the primary suspect in her murder. He faces charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a body. He was caught in the backyard of his Salt Lake City property burning something that ended up being Lueck’s personal items. He has since been taken into custody.

NORTH SALT LAKE AREA: PLEASE SHARE Mackenzie Lueck is my aunt’s niece. She hasn’t been heard from since 6/17 after flying CA to UT @ 1am. She missed a midterm & a wedding this week. Lyft reports she completed her ride to North Salt Lake @ 2am—she DOES NOT live in that area. pic.twitter.com/bUdhivPxEU — Stephanie S. (@niapet2) June 23, 2019

Even in these dark times, her sorority sisters recall Lueck as a happy person who cared for everyone around her.

Her sorority sister, Michelle Galison, still remembers the day Lueck joined Alpha Chi Omega.

“I will remember her as a ball of light. That’s what she was. A blonde bubble of happiness. I’ll never forget seeing her face when she became a part of our little family.”

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert also expressed his condolences to the Lueck family.