Jenelle Evans And David Eason Attend Birthday Party For Jenelle’s Son Kaiser, Reportedly Everyone ‘Got Along’

Jenelle Evans spent most of last week in and out of court for the ongoing custody battle that she and her husband, David Eason, are involved with. All three of the children living with the couple were removed from their care last month, and the former Teen Mom 2 star and her husband have been battling to regain custody of them. Although the couple typically have only one hour of supervised visits with the kids per week, E! News spoke to a source who explained the birthday visit was “unsupervised” and revealed that everyone “got along.”

“Jenelle, David, Nathan and Barbara were all on hand to celebrate Kaiser’s birthday. Oddly, everyone got along. Nathan invited Jenelle and David. The party was held at Nathan’s mom’s home. Barbara brought along Ensley and Jace. This was an unsupervised visit.”

Jenelle also shared photos from the birthday party on her Instagram account. She posted a photo of herself with Kaiser and wrote a special message to her son with it.

“Can’t believe you are 5 already! You might be getting older but you’re still my baby. #MommasBoy #HappyBirthday.”

Jenelle and David had the children removed from their care last month following an incident in which David reportedly shot Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget. Since the incident, the couple has been in and out of court in an attempt to regain custody of their kids.

Loading...

For the time being, Jenelle’s son Kaiser is in the custody of his father, Nathan Griffith. The birthday party took place at Nathan’s mother’s house. Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, has custody of Jenelle and David’s daughter, Ensley. Barbara also has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace, and has for the past several years. At the time, David’s daughter was also living with the couple but has since been placed in the care of her maternal grandmother.

Jenelle rose to fame on the hit MTV show Teen Mom 2. She had shared her life on the reality show for nearly a decade, starting on 16 and Pregnant. The cameras followed her journey, including her ups and downs. However, fans won’t be seeing any of her latest drama on the show. Following the dog incident, MTV cut ties with the mom-of-three and won’t be filming her for the future season of Teen Mom 2. Jade Cline of MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant has been added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 upon Jenelle being let go. The cast is reportedly filming for Season 9B of the show.