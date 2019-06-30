Farrah Abraham Bares Outrageous Cleavage, Fan Identifies Mystery Man ‘For Y’all Inquiring’

Farrah Abraham’s latest Instagram update has sent the platform a lot. The Teen Mom OG star’s June 29 update threw out a slinky dress, plenty of cleavage, and mentions of a “date night.”

Yesterday’s update came from Dubai. The 28-year-old reality star had offered a Mall of the Emirates geotag – the mall is one of Dubai’s most famous sites. The photo showed Farrah posing for the camera in an aqua-colored and floor-length gown. The mermaid-like dress was stylish, but it wasn’t holding back with its neckline. Farrah’s ample assets were on full show. The picture’s lighting seemed to enhance this mother’s chest even more. It also seemed to border on the scandalous side.

The mother of one looked knowingly at the camera as she stood with one hip swayed to the side. Her long brown hair and bronzed makeup channeled the evening vibe – likewise the dress. The biggest indicator of what Farrah was up to came from her caption, though. Farrah had mentioned a male. She’d also given him a regal title. Various hashtags pertaining to her look were also used.

Fans have been picking up on the caption. While many seemed to be slamming the star, others seemed out to offer a public service announcement. One user left a comment regarding Farrah’s mystery man.

“Her king is allegedly @steventaylor27official. For y’all inquiring.”

The comment launched replies from users appearing to have done their homework.

“Sure is!!! He removed his IG earlier today, everyone was blowing him up LOL,” they wrote.

Steven Taylor’s Instagram account appears active. It also shows him in Dubai. Steven’s most recent Instagram update appears eerily similar in location to Farrah’s. Yesterday, Farrah tagged Hero Dubai in an ocean Instagram picture showing her near the Burj Al Arab hotel. Steven’s did the same. There is, however, no confirmation from either that a romance is going on. A fan pointed out further details regarding Steven’s account.

“He didn’t remove it he’s just blocked anyone and everyone Farrah related. I think he’s ashamed,” they wrote.

Loading...

This isn’t the first mention of a possible boyfriend from Farrah. A man making Farrah “laugh” was mentioned in her pool Instagram update yesterday.

Not all comments to Farrah’s latest update surrounded her mystery man, though. Fans expressed concern that this mother of one didn’t appear to be with her daughter. Ten-year-old Sophia has been a famous face ever since Farrah’s first reality appearance on 16 and Pregnant.

Fans wishing to see if Farrah announces a new man in her life should follow her Instagram, where she has 2.2 million followers.