Rita Ora Flaunts Deep Cleavage & Endless Pins In Plunging Black Minidress

Rita Ora has been killing it on social media today.

On Sunday, the gorgeous British singer treated her 15 million Instagram followers to four different eye-catching posts, earning some viral attention in the process.

In one of today’s Instagram updates, Rita showed off her Sunday look, raking in more than 117,000 likes and 500 comments for her effort. To showcase today’s choice of attire, the “Black Widow” singer shared a couple of smoldering photos that saw her slip into a curve-hugging little black dress – a dangerously short and outrageously plunging number that gave fans a copious view of her killer curves.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Rita sizzled in the clingy black minidress. The “Hot Right Now” hitmaker showed a great expanse of tanned, toned skin in the skimpy garment, putting both her deep cleavage and endless pins on full display. The blonde bombshell paired her sexy minidress with sophisticated black strappy sandals, ones boasting a dramatic pointy end and embellished with an elegant black leather bow.

To add a dynamic touch to her otherwise all-black look, Rita slipped on a contrasting white blazer – one featuring various black animal prints, including tiger stripes, leopard spots, and multiple paw prints. She accessorized with a collection of gold pendant necklaces – which she was also spotted wearing in another one of today’s Instagram posts, as covered by The Inquisitr.

Rita’s double Instagram update ended up being a big success, receiving a lot of love from her massive following. As such, the global megastar decided to give fans another look at her chic and rather whimsical outfit. The “Let Me Love You” singer followed up her post with a second, same-themed photo share that offered a behind-the-scenes peek at her glamorous look.

The snapshot in question – a candid photo snapped inside her private jet – saw Rita getting ready for her previously-shared photo shoot. Photographed together with her makeup artist – the talented Liz Martins, who often lends her creative touch to Rita’s fabulous red-carpet looks – the Kosovo-born beauty sat patiently on a sumptuous-looking chair as Liz added the final touches to her flawless glam.

Just like in the previous snaps, Rita flaunted her insane body in the attention-grabbing pic. Wearing only the black minidress and the pointy-end sandals, the 28-year-old stunner flashed the flesh in the scanty attire. Sitting with her legs crossed, the fair-haired beauty showed off her slender ankles and supple calves, all the while putting her chiseled thighs front and center. At the same time, she offered a generous view of her shapely bust, showcasing her ample cleavage in the low-cut dress.

As expected, the photo didn’t go unnoticed by Rita’s fans, garnering a little over 86,000 likes. In addition, nearly 330 people flocked to the comments section to gush over her beauty. Although her Instagram followers had already seen the complete version of her outfit, Rita’s admirers were still entranced with her smoking-hot look, branding the talented artist as a “diva” and a “queen.”

“Wow you look so beautiful,” wrote one Instagram user, ending their post in a purple-heart emoji.

The sentiment was echoed by a second message that read, “WOW just WOW,” trailed by a litany of heart-eyes emoji.

“Oh my freakin [sic] god rita,” penned a third fan.

“You’re magical,” remarked another one of Rita’s admirers, adding a trio of sparkles emoji for emphasis.