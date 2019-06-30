‘Aladdin’ Is Officially Will Smith’s Biggest Movie Ever

Will Smith has been making movies since 1992, and 27 years later the actor is still producing some mega-blockbusters. The 50-year-old’s most recent film was Disney’s live-action Aladdin, which premiered last month. Most of these Disney remakes absolutely smash the box office, and Aladdin was no exception. The movie performed so well worldwide, that it has recently become Will’s most successful movie to date.

Since 1996, Independence Day was Will’s top earner at the box office, bringing in just over $817 million. Aladdin has now surpassed the alien invasion movie, with an impressive worldwide total of $874 million according to Box Office Mojo. Aladdin did decently in the United States with just over $305 million — well over 50 percent of its total came from overseas.

Will was more than excited about the news and shared his thoughts on the matter on Instagram with his fans.

“This is a post that I’m just humbled and honored to make right now. Today, Aladdin just passed Independence Day as the highest grossing film of my entire career. To be in this game as long as I’ve been in this game, and to have my biggest movie at this point in my career, I just want to say thank you.”

Loading...

Some of Will’s upcoming films include Bad Boys For Life, Gemini Man, Spies In Disguise, and King Williams. While most of those films are expected to perform well domestically, they aren’t expected to bring in big international numbers, which almost certainly means they will not be topping Aladdin.

Will has yet to have a film bring in over $1 billion in the worldwide box office, but that’s not a feat easily achieved. The actor has yet to be a part of a mega-franchise that can earn numbers like that, and his only chance to do so was with Suicide Squad back in 2016. The movie was one of the most anticipated in the DCEU but fell flat when it was torn apart by critics and moviegoers alike, drastically slowing down its earnings. Aladdin still has a chance to cross the $1 billion mark, but most of that total would have to continue to come from overseas markets.

The only Disney live-action films to cross the $1 billion mark are 2017’s Beauty and the Beast and 2010’s Alice in Wonderland. The Lion King is already rumored to be the biggest earner ever in the live action genre for the House of Mouse and is speculated to be one of the top-grossing movies of 2019.