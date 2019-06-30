Kylie Jenner Rocks Red Leather Dress As She Strikes Racy Pose With BFF Stassie Karanikolaou On Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been enjoying the summer to the fullest so far, and this weekend she decided to join her sisters and close friends to celebrate Larsa Pippen’s birthday.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some of Larsa’s best friends, including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, joined her for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Saturday night. After, the entire gang and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan headed to Los Angeles’ The Nice Guy club, where they danced the night away.

Kylie, who took the night off from her usual mommy duties, recruited her own bestie, Anastasia Karanikolaou (also known as Stassie), for a fun night out on the town, and the two hotties definitely dressed to impress. The young billionaire posted a snap of the two of them on her Instagram page, which showed her rocking a racy red leather dress that enhanced her hourglass figure and put her curvy booty on full display.

Kylie’s mini-dress also featured a cut-out section at the back as well as long sleeves, and it allowed her to flaunt her toned pins freely. She paired it with some vertiginous black heels and completed the look with a super small black purse. The beauty mogul wore her dark raven locks down in a straight style with a side part and opted for a more subtle makeup game to allow for her leather ensemble to fully shine.

The mother-of-one posed in front of her luxurious Rolls Royce with best pal Stassie, who opted for an equally racy, brown mini-dress. Flaunting her ample attributes, Stass paired her outfit with some matching heels, and she wore her long platinum blonde tresses down in a slightly wavy style with a center part. Both girls gave the camera a sultry glance as they decided to capture their looks before heading into town, where they were to join Kylie’s sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kendall at the popular nightspot.

And while Kylie’s photo with Stassie racked up over a million likes in just an hour, there was a common theme in the comment section among many of her 139 million followers, who kept asking if her friend was “Jordyn’s replacement.” They were referencing Jordyn Woods, Kylie’s former best friend who is now estranged from the reality TV family after getting too cozy with Khloe’s baby father and ex-boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, back in February.

It may be true that Kylie has been spending a lot more time with other girlfriends now that she cut ties with her longtime pal, but Stassie has been one of her closest friends since their childhood years, and a frequent presence in her busy life.