The Internet Came Together To Support A Teenage Girl Who Was Ruthlessly Bullied At Her School Prom

Emilee Perry is a high school girl whose prom was ruined when a bully poured juice over her head, soaking her outfit and leaving her in tears.

Anyone who has ever been in high school knows what a big deal prom is, especially for girls. It’s often one of the most memorable nights of the teenage years, and there’s a lot of anticipation leading up to it. It’s certainly not cheap, either. Between hair, makeup, and a gown, it can be quite an expensive night. Most parents do everything in their power to ensure their kids have the perfect night at prom, making it all the more disappointing when things don’t go as planned.

Emilee Perry is a 16-year-old girl from Doncaster, England. When her prom was ruined by bullies, the Internet stepped in to help her feel a little better, according to The World News.

Perry suffers from anxiety and wasn’t even planning to go to her prom in the first place. But her parents, not wanting her to miss out on the experience, convinced her to go. She picked out a beautiful dress that was adorned in rhinestones and had her makeup and hair done just right. In the pictures her mother took of her at the beginning of the evening, Perry is smiling and looking excited for the night to come. Unfortunately, she was only able to enjoy the first couple hours of prom before a bully poured a jug of juice over her head. Her dress was stained and her hair was ruined.

Her mother, Tracy Perry, had to pick up her daughter early from the event. She found her distraught and in tears. She then shared the experience on Facebook, gaining the attention of people worldwide.

“This is my beautiful daughter, who suffers with anxiety whom we had to beg to go to the prom this evening. Two hours later I collect her from the prom like this, heartbroken and in a state. This ‘person’ thought it a good idea to pour a full jug of juice over her and soak her from head to toe. I hope one day someone humiliates and devastates her like she has done to my daughter!!!!”

Before long, many people were commenting on the post, offering support to the teen and telling her that she’s beautiful. Some shared their own experiences with bullying and assured her that life really does get better after high school.

“She is beautiful and I’m so deeply sorry this happened to her. I was bullied,” wrote one woman.

Emilee later took to Facebook to thank everyone for helping to turn a very negative experience into something so positive and encouraging.