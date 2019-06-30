Donald Trump Is Not ‘Moral,’ And That’s Why Kim Jong-Un Likes Him, High-Ranking North Korean Defector Says

The 'bromance' between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un is possible because Kim understands that Trump is not 'moral' and 'doesn't judge,' according to defector from North Korea.

The relationship between Donald Trump and North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-Un has been described as a “bromance” by the BBC, among others. In fact, Trump himself has described their feelings toward one another as “love.”

According to a USA Today report, the 73-year-old Trump said last year that he and the 35-year-old Kim “fell in love” after Kim sent Trump a series of “beautiful letters,” telling a crowd of supporters at a campaign-style rally, “they’re great letters. We fell in love.”

Kim’s family has ruled North Korea for three generations, beginning with his grandfather Kim Il-Sung. The Kim patriarch was a former Communist guerrilla fighter who founded the North Korean state in 1948, and ruled until 1994, according to PBS, when he died — passing leadership to his son, Kim Jong-Il, who remained in control until his own death in December of 2011, when power then went to his son, Kim Jong-Un.

What personal trait of Trump’s does Kim find attractive?

According to NBC News correspondent Richard Engel, who reported via Twitter on Sunday, a top North Korean defector believes that the current North Korean dictator’s attraction to Trump is based on his perception that Trump is not a “moral” person.

Miles of barbed wire fencing divides North and South Korea along the DMZ. Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

Engel, while not naming the defector who offered the theory, identified the person as “the highest-ranking North Korean defector in decades.”

The NBC correspondent wrote that the defector believes Kim has developed a personal friendship with Trump “because he’s not ‘moral,’ and doesn’t judge,” adding that Trump differs from all previous United States presidents who were “very moral and they paid great attention on the America’s moral image,” according to the high-ranking defector.

The reason it would be important to Kim not to be “judged” by a U.S. president seems likely to be linked to Kim’s own lack of “morality,” as evidenced by a human rights record that ranks North Korea as “one of the world’s most repressive states,” according to Human Rights Watch.

The regime keeps between 80,000 and 120,000 of North Korea’s people in prison camps, many of them sentenced to hard labor, according to a BBC report, and North Koreans may be arrested for almost any supposed offense, ranging from “watching a South Korean DVD to trying to defect.”

Women in particular are subject to especially brutal treatment in Kim’s prison camps, according to Human Rights Watch, being subjected to forced abortions, rape, and other forms of sexual exploitation.

Malnutrition, disease, and lack of sanitation also appear to be serious problems throughout North Korea, based on studies of defectors who are often infected with intestinal worms and other parasites when examined by doctors outside of North Korea, according to CNN.

One North Korean soldier who defected in November of 2017 was found to be infested with “a large number and multiple forms of parasitic worms,” some of the worms up to 10 inches long, according to the CNN report.