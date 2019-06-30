‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of July 1: Victor Stuns His Family

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 1 through 5 bring an Independence Day celebration unlike any other. Plus, Adam and Phyllis enjoy their status as Genoa City outcasts while Devon moves forward, and Victor surprises his family.

Devon (Bryton James) gets some closure where Hilary (Mishael Morgan) is concerned, according to SheKnows Soaps. It seems he took Ana’s (Loren Lott) suggestion that Hilary lives on in his memories instead of old GC Buzz episodes to heart. Devon tells Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Ana some of his fondest memories of Hilary as he packs up the videos he’d saved of his late wife.

Later, There’s an unexpected visitor at Adam’s (Mark Grossman) penthouse. Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) husband, Calvin Boudreau (John Burke) shows up in Genoa City. While Chelsea is trying to tie up some loose ends and get Adam to let her and Connor go, it looks like Calvin is checking to ensure his wife is okay.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) strives to make a good impression on Celeste (Eva LaRue). He’s already off on the wrong foot considering he is engaged to Lola (Sasha Calle) while he’s still married to Summer (Hunter King). Even so, Kyle wants to show his prospective mother-in-law that he will be a good husband to her daughter.

On Wednesday, Victor (Eric Braeden) has a surprise for the Newman family, and it looks like Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) approves, according to The Inquisitr. He puts together a carnival to celebrate with everybody. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Christian attend, and Chelsea shows up as a surprise. Summer (Hunter King) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) also get into the spirit of things. Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are also there along with Abby (Melissa Ordway). In all, it is a fun time for the family ahead of Victor’s new experimental treatment, which carries a negative side effect of diminished mental capacity.

After all the fun, Victoria plans to get revenge on her brother Adam. She cannot believe how twisted he’s been since his return to Genoa City, and she’s going to go after Dark Horse to take him down.

Later, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) challenges Jack (Peter Bergman). They have a complicated history, and now that Jack is back as CEO of Jabot after the group ousted Phyllis, she has revenge on her mind. As CEO of Dark Horse, Phyllis plans to get back at Jack and his family’s cosmetics company for how poorly they treated her.

At long last, Traci (Beth Maitland) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) celebrate her successful completion of the novel. She was hesitant to let Cane plan a celebration, but he may bring her a day she won’t soon forget.

Finally, Billy gets déjà vu, and it might not be a good thing. He may be in a spiral given that Adam’s return has brought Billy’s pain at losing Delia to the forefront of his mind.