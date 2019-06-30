The Most Popular Joe Biden Website Is Reportedly Owned By A Donald Trump Operative

The New York Times reports that JoeBiden.info — the most popular Joe Biden website over the last three months — is actually run by a Donald Trump operative that is mocking the former Vice President. At the bottom of the site is a disclaimer that claims the website is designed for “entertainment and political commentary only and is therefore protected under fair use.”

Although the site looks legitimate, a closer look reveals its true goal: making fun of Biden. Deadline reports that it includes GIFs of the presidential frontrunner touching women alongside criticism of his political record, including his vote against abortion rights in 1982 and opposition to busing in the 1970s — a position that Kamala Harris blasted him for during Thursday’s debate.

While the site is purportedly not the work of a campaign or political action committee and simply an “American citizen” creating parody, the man behind the site, Patrick Mauldin, is a Republican political player that creates digital content for Trump’s re-election campaign.

Mauldin has also anonymously created fake campaign sites for Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris — each of whom is painted in a negative light. For example, Sanders is referred to as “Millionaire Bernie”, Warren as a “Chief,” and the site attacks Harris for her record as a prosecutor.

Mauldin even posted on Reddit’s “The_Donald” subreddit under the handle NPC_12345.

“How many Democrats can we red pill with my fake Joe Biden site?” he wrote.

Ultimately, Mauldin claims his goal is to help Democrats see their candidates for who they really are. When pressed on if he was encouraging voters to look for traitors, he laughed.

“I mean, they could do it themselves. But they’re not. That’s the problem.”

While Mauldin claims he receives no funding from the Trump campaign, Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director, said it was “great that talented supporters of President Trump use their time to help his re-election.”

“We appreciate their efforts in their own time with parodies like this that help the cause,” he said.

Mauldin’s websites push the boundaries for what is considered political disinformation, not long after Trump attended the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan and laughed about “fake news” and Russian election meddling with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

At one point during the summit, Trump called out the press before turning to make a joke with Putin.