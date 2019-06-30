Brandon Jenner Admits That His Famous Last Name Stops Him From Being Taken Seriously In The Music Industry

Brandon Jenner feels like his music career has been stifled due to his famous last name.

The musician and son of Caitlyn Jenner said that since Keeping Up With the Kardashians began airing in 2007, music industry executives have “preconceived notions” about what Brandon and his music are about. According to Us Weekly, the “Death of Me” singer said that he sometimes struggles to be taken seriously in the music industry as soon as potential partners know who he is.

“Things have changed for me a lot,” the reality star, 38, admitted during a Friday, June 28, episode of Channel Q radio’s Let’s Go There With Shira & Ryan.

He added, “Just the rise of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has changed the idea of what the last name Jenner, you know, what kind of person I’m going to be.”

Brandon explained on the show that, growing up, his surname didn’t feel as much of a burden as it does today. He said that during his father’s heyday as an Olympian, getting noticed for the Jenner name brought on a sense of celebrity.

“I would hand my driver’s license, or my ID, when I was younger, and somebody would look at it and say, ‘Oh, are you Bruce Jenner’s kid?’ and they would want to shake my hand … It was this real sense of pride,” he said.

The “I Believe” singer, who has a group with his wife called Brandon & Leah, said that since the beginning of the E! reality show involving his dad, siblings, and step-siblings, people are “quicker to write me off” and won’t judge him on his music alone. He also shared that the executives automatically assume that Brandon hasn’t faced any struggles because of his last name.

Brandon and Caitlyn have had their ups-and-downs throughout their relationship. In her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn admitted that she wasn’t fully present in her children’s lives, especially the older siblings. In addition to Brandon, the I Am Cait star has five other children — Burt, 40; Cassandra, 39; Brody, 35; and Kendall, 23, and Kylie Jenner, 21, whom she shares with ex-wife Kris Jenner.

Since Caitlyn transitioned, she and Brandon are seemingly on good terms. The two spent last Thanksgiving together at Caitlyn’s home.

Caitlyn also included her son in the lineup of “the dads in my life.”

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also added Rob, Burt, Kanye West, Scott Disick, Travis Scott, and her own father to the Father’s Day tribute, which she shared on her Instagram.