Kim Kardashian Flaunts Insane Curves In Sexy Minidress For BFF Larsa Pippen’s Birthday

Kim Kardashian pulled out all the stops on Saturday night, when she stepped out in Los Angeles to celebrate her best friend’s birthday.

The 38-year-old was spotted attending her pal Larsa Pippen’s birthday bash at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s, where she showed off her insanely fit figure in a skintight minidress that hugged her curves in all the right places. As reported by The Daily Mail, Kim wowed in a bright green number with long sleeves, which featured a turtleneck and bright yellow pattern across the front and sleeves for an extra touch of neon.

The short dress allowed her to also show off her super-lean pins, which were covered in her incredibly popular new body foundation, as well as her body shimmer, leaving no trace of her persistent psoriasis. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked matching lime green heeled sandals to complement her look, and she carried a small gray handbag as her only accessory.

For the special event, she swapped her short bob for a longer hairstyle, putting her raven locks up in a partial topknot, allowing them to cascade down her shoulders in a sleek style. Being the beauty mogul that she is, Kim donned a full face of makeup, including thick mascara and a slightly smokey eyeshadow, as well as plenty of contour and highlighter, and some nude lipstick on her lips.

Just the day before, the reality TV star stunned her fellow guests at her sister Khloe Kardashian’s lavish birthday bash, where she rocked a similarly shaped white dress featuring slight neon orange details across the front. The outfit was once again figure-hugging, with a pleated detail around the waist that accentuated her famous hourglass figure even further. She completed the chic ensemble with a par of clear heels, and added a few more accessories, such as a golden cross necklace.

She opted for a similar hairstyle as the one she wore to Larsa’s party, and she made sure to show off her full look when she posed both with her bestie, and with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, at the gathering. Larsa is known for being one of the closest friends of both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, as the ladies have known each other for years now.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, Kim documented the entire party, writing “All sisters in the same club is rare” alongside a video of her and the whole KarJenner gang dancing the night away.