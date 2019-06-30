Kylie Jenner’s Leather Booty Pic Gets Noticed: ‘Jesus’

Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram update is causing a stir.

On June 30, the 21-year-old updated her account. Prior weekend updates had sent out motherhood vibes as the star posed with her daughter Stormi Webster, but this one seemed to be upping the ante. Kylie was posing in a skintight leather dress – by the looks of it, the racy mini could not have been much tighter.

The photo showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star about to open her vehicle’s door. Kylie had been shot from behind as she reached for the car handle. The camera had taken in the eye-popping outfit on display. The orange-red outfit came impossibly clingy and cut-out at the back. With her curvy booty seeming to take center stage, Kylie threw the platform her signature sex appeal. Likewise flaunted were the Kylie Skin founder’s long legs and tan. Kylie posed for the snap in strappy heels that matched a small black handbag. Although the star’s torso wasn’t facing the camera, Kylie did include some eye contact – she had been snapped turning her head, wearing a piercing gaze.

A simple caption pointed towards the heated display.

Fan comments have been pouring in.

“You are not real,” one fan wrote.

“Jesus” was another comment.

By and large, fans seemed to opt for one-word or emoji replies. Most suggested the star’s followers to have been taken aback – Kylie was, after all, looking incredibly sexy.

“Get it mami” was another comment.

This one likely pertains to Kylie’s status as a mother of one. Her 17-month-old daughter Stormi is growing up fast. The baby’s 2018 arrival may have come as a surprise, but Stormi has turned Kylie into a motherhood icon. Following Stormi’s arrival, Kylie appeared to shed her image as a spoiled reality star and replace it with one that symbolized responsibility. This toddler now frequently features on her mother’s Instagram.

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will also know that Kylie doesn’t let running a billion-dollar business get in the way of motherhood. The E! show’s 16th Season showed the Kylie Cosmetics offices as coming complete with a room for Stormi. This little one even sits in on her mother’s meetings.

Stormi may be a regular on Kylie’s Instagram, but today’s update seemed to be all about her mother.

“New wallpaper,” one fan wrote.

Clearly, Kylie and her booty-enhancing dress are having an effect. The update had racked up over 1.3 million likes within just 45 minutes of going live. Kylie has 139 million Instagram followers.