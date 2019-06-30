Family Members Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos Are Reportedly Keeping Her Kids Away From The TV

Jennifer Dulos' family is trying to protect her five children from the disturbing details of her disappearance.

Jennifer Dulos is a 50-year-old mother of five from Connecticut who went missing on May 24. She was last seen dropping her kids off at school. On the day she was reported missing, law enforcement found her blood on the floor of her garage, suggesting that she’d been attacked. The primary suspect in the case is Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. Fotis and Jennifer had been in the middle of a nasty divorce and custody agreement prior to her disappearance, and he’s also been identified as the primary suspect in the case. Right now, Jennifer’s family is doing what they can to protect her kids from the disturbing details of her disappearance, according to the New York Post.

As if it isn’t already traumatizing enough that these kids have no idea where their mother is, they are also having to deal with the fact that their own father may have been behind her disappearance. A number of disturbing details have emerged from this case and the prospect of finding Dulos alive seems to be becoming less and less likely. Nevertheless, Dulos has not yet been declared dead as no remains have been found. Thus, her family is still holding out hope that maybe she’ll come home.

A source close to the family said that all five kids are staying offline and away from the television so as not to have to view the horrific news coverage regarding their mother’s case. While the family isn’t sharing all the gory details with them, they are providing them with the key information regarding the case. They believe that to keep the children entirely in the dark about what is going on with their mom would only be unfair to them.

“The kids are staying offline,” the unnamed source explained. “We are not watching TV at all. Like any kid, they want to watch funny YouTube videos and some of them are sports-obsessed, but they understand why they can’t. We are sharing with them, as is age appropriate, what we know — because that is only fair to them. They want to know where their mother is and what is happening. They miss their mother terribly.”

Right now the kids, who range in age from 8 to 13, are living with their grandmother. They are staying with Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, in her apartment on Fifth Avenue.

Gloria, who is 85-years-old, is currently in the process of trying to get custody of the children.