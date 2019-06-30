’90 Day Fiancé’: Chantel Everett Comes Face-To-Face With Woman Pedro Jimeno Allegedly Cheated With

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno were initially introduced as a couple during the fourth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. The couple later appeared on the network’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and now, the pair will be starring in their own spinoff, The Family Chantel, where Chantel will come face-to-face with the woman Pedro has allegedly been flirting with, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

The couple met through a mutual friend and soon decided they were ready to spend their lives together, which required Pedro to move from his home in the Dominican Republic to live with Chantel in the United States. The couple applied for the K-1 visa to bring Pedro stateside, but things quickly went south upon his arrival. Chantel’s parents were against her marriage to Pedro and believed their new son-in-law was using their daughter for a green card and a chance at the American dream.

During their time on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Pedro told his wife that he needed a break from the constant drama and decided to take a trip home to see his family. While home, Pedro reconnected with old friends, including a woman, Coraima, who had been harboring a crush on him. As the night continued, Coraima and Pedro made their way to the dance floor and Pedro later revealed that he had “messed up,” which led viewers to believe that he may have cheated on his wife.

The rumors of cheating have not been confirmed, but that doesn’t seem to matter to Chantel. During the sneak peek for the first season of The Family Chantel, Chantel and Pedro are seen having lunch with Coraima and Pedro’s sister, Nicole.

“I know that you want to go to the corner over there to make your money,” Chantel said, before throwing her drink at the woman.

The drama also continues on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

During the upcoming episode, Nicole makes it clear that she intends to break up her brother’s marriage to Chantel after showing her the video of Coraima giving Pedro a sexy lap dance.

“Chantel was saying that everything that happened to me in Atlanta I deserved, and she should really check herself,” Nicole smugly explained. “So, I showed Chantel how good of a time we had the other day at the bar.”

After seeing the video, Chantel storms out of the room and her friend, Obed, confronts Pedro about allowing his sister to interfere in his relationship. Pedro then admits he feels like his sister has crossed the line and goes to find his wife.

The rest of the story will unfold tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC.